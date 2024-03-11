Platform economy | The EU is improving the rights of food couriers and other front-line workers

The directive specifying the rights of food couriers and other platform workers leads to legal changes in Finland as well.

of the EU On Monday, the labor and social affairs ministers of the member states approved the agreement negotiated with the EU Parliament on the rights of platform workers, i.e. food couriers. The Minister of Labor was present from Finland Arto Satonen (cook).

The confirmation of the ministers means that the issue will have time to go to the EU Parliament's vote this spring and will then lead to changes in the law in the member states. Finland also has to change its own legislation to match the directive.

The Parliament doesn't have many more plenary sessions before the EU elections in June, so it was a matter of urgency.

Commission presented its presentation on improving the rights of platform workers in December 2021, but the negotiation of the directive has taken time. It's about the EU aiming for Union-wide criteria for whether those working on digital platforms are entrepreneurs or employed employees. Now, according to the commission, some are classified as entrepreneurs, although in reality they are not.

The Spanish presidency at the time announced in December that a preliminary agreement on the bill had been reached in the trilogy negotiations between the parliament, the member states and the commission.

Exceptionally, however, it happened that the majority of member states, including Finland, rejected this preliminary result. According to the majority, the Spanish negotiators had gone beyond the given negotiation mandate.

Directive the most important content concerns the legal presumption, i.e. that the relationship between the platform and the person doing platform work is assumed to be an employment relationship.

In Finland, there has not been a presumption of employment, but the characteristics of an employment relationship are defined in the Employment Contracts Act. The directive requires that the member states create a national presumption of employment, which means that new legislation on platform work must be enacted in Finland as well.

The directive must be nationally implemented within two years of its entry into force.