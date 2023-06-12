Platform economy | The EU countries reached an agreement on the rules of the platform economy

The member states of the European Union reached an agreement among themselves on the rules regarding workers in the platform economy. The issue will be discussed next with the EU Parliament.

European the member states of the union have come to an agreement among themselves on the rules of the platform economy, i.e. food delivery services, for example.

The EU’s employment and social affairs ministers negotiated the common position of the member states already in December, but did not reach an agreement then.

The biggest point of contention in the negotiations has been how to define whether the people employed by the platform companies are employees or self-employed, i.e. entrepreneurs.

According to the position accepted by the member states, persons working in the platform economy would basically be considered to be employed by the company if at least three of the seven criteria are met.

Member countries the following things are considered in the accepted criteria:

Does the platform economy company determine the upper limit of the compensation of the person employed?

Does the platform company require the person in its service to follow special rules regarding external appearance, behavior or performance of work?

Does the company monitor the performance of the work, also with electronic means?

Does the platform economy company limit the freedom of the person it employs to choose working hours or periods of absence?

Does the platform economy company limit the freedom of the person employed to accept or reject work assignments?

Does the platform economy company restrict the freedom of the person employed by it to use subcontractors or substitutes?

Does the platform economy company limit the possibility of the person employed by it to acquire its own customer base or to do work for external parties?

EU Commission issued its proposal for the directive in December 2021. In the Commission’s proposal, a person would have been employed if two of the five criteria had been met. In the member countries’ negotiations, the criteria have been broken down into parts, and thus the now accepted model has been arrived at.

According to the Commission’s estimate, 28 million people in the EU work in the platform economy via digital platforms. According to the commission’s estimate, approximately 5.5 million of them would actually be in the position of an employee, even though they are treated as entrepreneurs.

Next, the member states will continue negotiations with the EU Parliament on the basis of the agreement reached on Monday.