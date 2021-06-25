Platform economy The British court outlined: The shuttle service to Delivero Food Dispensers are self-employed

According to the court, the essential point was that drivers do not have a personal obligation to provide services.

In Britain a local court ruled on Thursday that the food delivery service to Delivero is self-employed, according to Reuters and the financial magazine, among others. Bloomberg.

The trade union representing the delegates had appealed against a previous judgment in the matter, which, however, remained unchanged. In 2017, the union was banned from negotiating the collective agreements of Deliveroo messengers, as the messengers were not considered employees by law.

According to the court, the essential point was that drivers do not have a personal obligation to provide services. In the past, the same judgment has been handed down in Delivero, for example, by the British Supreme Court.

Deliveroon and the status of drivers of other platform companies such as Uber, Foodora and Wolt has been disputed in many countries.

In the past, Deliveroo has lost a similar lawsuit in Spain, for example. A Madrid court ruled in 2019 that the referrers are employees instead of self-employed.

In Britain, the Supreme Court decided in the spring in the case of Uber, a taxi company and transport service. According to it, the drivers are employees and not self-employed, contrary to what Uber had claimed.

In March Uber saidthat it intends to treat its British drivers as workers for the first time in the future.

Deliveroo was listed on the London Stock Exchange in March. Listing was considered a disaster, as the share price plummeted as soon as trading began.

On Thursday, after a court ruling, the company’s share price rose as much as nine percent, to its highest level since April.

