Platform economy Significant policy from the Finnish Center for Pensions on the food messenger dispute: “The characteristics of an employment relationship are met at work”

According to the Finnish Center for Pensions, the employer must arrange pension security for the food sender in accordance with the Employees’ Pensions Act.

Pension Security Center (ETK) has made a decision on the employment pension insurance of a food sender who worked for the platform company.

According to ETK, the employee’s pension law applies to the work of the transmitter, so the employer must provide the employee with employment pension security in accordance with the Pensions Act.

According to the ETK’s decision, the transmitter meets the statutory characteristics of the employment relationship.

The solution was made at the request of the transmitter. The envoy considered that he was employed by the company, but according to the company, the envoy had been self-employed, ie an entrepreneur. According to the ETK, the information provided by the parties on the terms and conditions of employment was partly contradictory.

“The decision is relevant in that it is the first decision of the ETK on occupational pension insurance. The decision has been taken on the basis of the information available in this case and concerns the parties concerned, ”says the Director of the ETC Legal Line. Karoliina Kiuru in the bulletin.

However, according to the ETK, the decision does not mean that food consignments engaged in temporary food delivery work will be considered as employees in all situations for the purposes of employment pension laws.

The news is updated.