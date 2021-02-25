Platform economy Foodora’s food senders are covered by a collective agreement in Sweden

This is the first collective agreement in Sweden to which a so-called platform company is a party.

German food delivery service Foodora has agreed to sign a collective agreement with the Swedish trade union Transport.

The Swedish media reports on the matter, quoting a joint press release from Foodora and Transport. The agreement covers car, bicycle and moped food transmitters. It will enter into force on 1 April.

This is the first collective agreement in Sweden to which a so-called platform company is a party. According to the union, it is a step in the right direction in a rapidly evolving gig economy whose working conditions have been a concern around the world.

For example, on Wednesday, the European Commission presented its first proposal on labor rights for platform workers.

Swedish director of Doodora Hans Skruvfors says Dagens Nyheterille (DN) that the parties reached a compromise on almost all issues. However, he describes the agreement as good for both parties.

Chairman of the Transport Association Tommy Wreeth tells the newspaper that the agreement is partly historic. He points out that the agreement only applies to Foodora.

Foodora and Transport negotiated the collective agreement for a year. In the final phase, negotiations took place, among other things, on whether or not car carriers are included in the agreement.