Platform economy Foodora enters into a historic collective agreement in Sweden, which guarantees the courier an hourly wage of less than 10 euros – Wolt explains different models

The riding service company Foodora was the first platform economy company to sign a collective agreement in Sweden. Finnish Wolt is looking for new models to organize the work of ambassadors.

Stockholm

Gig is soon over, and the next is already coming.

Waleed Banaras slips the food bag into the doorway at Södermalm in Stockholm and aches back on the back of his electric bike.

Banaras has worked as a messenger for the food company Foodora for half a year. During the corona era, finding a job has been difficult, but the food transmitter got the job done. Banaras has also worked in the breads of the Finnish Wolt, the Estonian Bolt and the American Uber Eats, but Foodora suited him best.

“The number of rides came the most and evenly. I am satisfied with the work shifts and salary, “he says.

Not everyone is, and Foodora has received a lot of criticism in Sweden about his working conditions and the treatment of his messengers.

But soon the working conditions of the envoys will improve, as Foodora has just made history in Sweden.

In February, Foodora and the Swedish Transport Workers’ Trade Union Transportarbetareförbundet reached an agreement on working conditions, and Foodora became Sweden’s first platform company to sign the union’s collective agreement.

From the beginning of April, Foodora’s bike and moped shipments will be guaranteed a fixed hourly wage, as well as overtime and weekend allowances, according to the agreement. On weekdays, couriers receive a fixed hourly rate of SEK 70 (EUR 6.9) in addition to SEK 20 per delivery. If there are few deliveries, the driver is guaranteed an hourly wage of SEK 100. Evening and weekend supplements mean better pay for many broadcasts.

In addition, the agreement commits, among other things, annual salary increases, compensation for the maintenance of bicycles and work clothes and pensions, as well as insurance, which are in line with the union’s other collective agreements.

The collective agreement applies to more than 2,000 Foodora messengers in Sweden. Waleed Banaras praises the new terms. He plans to continue working as a foodora ambassador.

Waleed Banaras says he occasionally turns off the engine of his electric bike to get a taste of fitness.­

With ease the agreement was not reached, says the union negotiator Mats H. Andersson. The discussions lasted for a year.

“We are not entirely happy with the agreement itself because we were unable to agree on all the terms and conditions of employment, but we are pleased that we reached an agreement at all. This agreement will be the basis for the next negotiations, ”Andersson says.

During the negotiations, the Swedes learned from Norway, where Foodora’s bicycle shippers organized and went on strike. As a result, Foodora and the local union finally reached an agreement on a collective agreement in the fall of 2019.

“Norway was a good example for us. There, the wishes of the envoys were taken into account. In Sweden, the problem was that the delegates were not our members, so we are trying to get delegates as members and talk to them to get an idea of ​​the problems in the industry, ”says Mats H. Andersson.

The union has described the collective agreement as historic, but not everyone acting as a messenger under the Foodora brand is covered by the agreement. About 1,000 consignors delivering food by car were excluded from the contract as they work for a company with which Foodora has entered into a contract for transportation. Their basic salary is still SEK 0, and the salary comes only from deliveries.

Platform economy companies like Foodora and Wolt have grown at a rapid pace during the pandemic, as demand for home delivery of food and other goods has exploded.

Foodora operates in Sweden, Finland and Norway, but its parent company Delivery Hero operates twenty different-named food delivery services in more than 50 countries. Wolt operates in more than 20 countries.

Foodora’s food couriers also deliver orders in small vehicles.­

Food companies operate differently in different countries. The industry is still looking for its shape, and working conditions are being twisted around the world. At the heart of the question is whether envoys working for platform companies should be treated as employees or freelancers or entrepreneurs. For example, in Britain Uber said he was being treated last week future drivers as employees.

The news also sparked a debate in Finland when the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) merged the Finnish cleaning company Freskan Uber with operations in Great Britain.

In Sweden, the trade union is in discussions with all actors, including the Finnish Wolt, whose model in Sweden, according to Andersson, does not fit the traditional Swedish model.

Wolt’s model differs from Foodora.

Foodora’s couriers work in Sweden as employees. So they have an employment contract, and that was already the case before the collective agreement was adopted.

Wolt’s transmitters, on the other hand, work in two different ways. About 90 percent are employed by a company outside of Wolt with which Wolt has a contract. About 10 percent of the referrals work as entrepreneurs, as do all of Wolt’s referrals in Finland.

“We want Wolt, like other similar companies, to send employees from companies with working hours and clear rules,” Andersson says.

“A bicycle messenger is not a typical temporary gig job, but there is a constant need for bike broadcasters. The employer must have employer liability. ”

A familiar sight in a Stockholm street scene: competing food companies roll side by side. Wolt is Finnish, Bolt is Estonian.­

Wolt’s Country Manager for Finland Henrik Pankakoski informs HS by e – mail that Wolt has had preliminary acquaintance discussions with trade unions in Sweden. Pankakoski according to the company to share the social concerns yrittäjälähettien safety nets, which should be Pankakoski According to cure, was a model of cooperation no matter what.

“The good thing about the entrepreneur model is that the delegate can choose their own working hours, and we can offer work to as many people as possible,” he says.

“It’s good to get to see how collective agreements in other countries work. At the same time, it is good to note that foreign collective agreements may not be directly reproducible in Finland due to differences in labor legislation. ”

Last In October, the Labor Council under the Finnish Ministry of Employment and the Economy stated that Wolt’s and Foodora’s food couriers should not be treated as entrepreneurs but as employees. The policy is not legally binding, but both Wolt and Foodora said they would consider operating on the basis of the policy. In Finland, Foodora’s couriers still operate on a freelance or entrepreneur basis.

According to Pankakoski, Wolt is currently exploring various ways of organizing the work of ambassadors in Finland. One option is the same model that the company now has in Sweden.

“The very preliminary options on the table are to work with a co-operation company that employs envoys, as in Sweden, or to employ envoys directly in an employment relationship with stricter working conditions than the entrepreneurial model. The third option is to continue with the current entrepreneurial model, which the majority of broadcasters say they prefer. ”

Pankakoski sees threats in the transition to a full employment model. According to Pankakoski, many broadcasters would completely lose the opportunity to Wolt gigs. In addition, work would become less free, as it would likely result in pre-defined shifts, supervisors following referrals, and performance targets.

Foodora on received criticism in Sweden just out of control of the messengers. The editor of Sydsvenskan magazine worked as a Foodora messenger for a month and revealed in his story how the work of the messengers is monitored.

According to the magazine, Foodora’s application measures the speed of the transmissions with several different indicators and at the end of the week sends a rating to the transmissions, which is used to rank the transmissions. The envoys felt that they were thus constantly pressured to work faster. Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson described working conditions as ‘inhumane’.

Following the publication of the story, Foodora apologized for the stress experienced by its messengers but said it would continue to measure the work of the messengers.

Woltin Pankakoski also points out the disadvantages of supervision.

“Some of the competitors who have tried the employment relationship have received strong criticism from the broadcasters themselves, especially in Sweden, for example, about issues related to monitoring the performance of the transmitter,” says Pankakoski.

Swedish Foodora’s Director of Logistics John Denbratt considers the collective agreement concluded in Sweden to be a significant step for the company.

“It shows that we are and want to be a relevant positive force in the future labor market in Sweden,” he says.

“This is no PR jippo. We wanted to find a model that suited us and our drivers. ”

Foodora’s logistics director John Denbratt was filmed at his favorite restaurant, Meno Male, at Kungsholmen in Stockholm. The Neapolitan pizza restaurant receives about 50 Foodora orders a day.­

During the pandemic, Foodora’s growth has accelerated. According to Denbratt, the company now has about 3,000 shippers in Sweden. Growth has also come from the fact that Foodora has started delivering groceries, books and electronics to homes, among other things.

The competition is fierce, but Denbratt does not see the Finnish Wolt as Foodora’s most significant competitor in Sweden. Wolt does not tell us the exact number of his envoys in Sweden, but according to the company, there are four digits.

“Wolt is a relatively small player in Sweden, so we compare ourselves to bigger global gamblers like Amazon. Especially now that we have expanded into the third generation of digital commerce, which we call q-handel. ”

Foodoran q-handel (quick Commerce) means, among other things, the rapid transport of electronics and other goods to the customer ‘s home in about 30 minutes.

“This segment is going to grow big, and that’s where we compete.”

In the future, Foodora also plans to transport food and goods with robots. The company reported on the robot experiment shortly after the collective bargaining news. In March, Foodora tested a self-propelled Doora robot in Stockholm, which Denbratt hopes will become commercially available in the next few years.

Wolt also tested transport robots In Tallinn in 2016, but so far the Finnish company does not plan to introduce robotic transports.

Foodora’s small pink robot weighs about 30 pounds, travels six kilometers per hour, and is capable of carrying a little more stuff than a bike shuttle.

Foodora tested a self-propelled transport robot in Stockholm in March.­

“In the next few years, we are working with the authorities to bring hundreds of robots to the streets. Technology is maturing. In the United States, similar ones are already in place, ”Denbratt says.

According to the director of logistics, in the future, robots will handle more and more transports, but the company does not intend to give up bicycle shipments.

“Robots are going to complement the work of the messengers,” Denbratt says.

The robot travels eight hours on a single charge. It does not need an employment contract.