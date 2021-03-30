Platform economy Food messenger Deliveroo to be listed in London with a giant issue, big investors worried about gig economy problems

Some of Britain’s largest investors did not participate in the country’s largest IPO in ten years.

30.3. 16:39

British food courier Deliveroo will be listed on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. It is one of Britain’s biggest IPOs in ten years, even though the country’s largest investors did not participate in the issue.

Demand for the Delivero issue was strong and was fully subscribed within a few hours. However, the listing has been overshadowed by complaints about the company’s share structure, possible legal problems with the companies’ gig economy-based business model, and the threat of an employee strike.

British major investors Aberdeen Standard Life, Aviva, Legal & General Investment Management and M&G therefore partially missed the issue. Some investors have also questioned whether the high market value of the loss-making Delivero is justified.

Deliveroo initially aimed for a market capitalization of up to £ 8.8 billion (approximately € 10.3 billion). However, the company said on Tuesday it would set its listing price at the bottom of the price range, at which point the issue would value it at £ 7.6 billion.

Despite criticism, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has called Delivero ‘s listing a British success story and hoped the listing would continue with other fast – growing technology companies.

Deliveroon demand for services has grown exponentially during the corona pandemic, when restaurants have been closed. Some investors doubt whether the company will be able to continue to grow after restaurants open and consumers will no longer have to eat at home.