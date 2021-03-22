Platform economy Food delivery company Delivero has grown in value to more than € 10 billion – the company will be listed soon and is expected to be one of the largest on the London Stock Exchange.

Deliveroo aims for a market capitalization of approximately $ 12 billion, or just over € 10 billion, in connection with the listing. Listing is the third largest on the London Stock Exchange in the last decade.

Only the listing of Glencore, which specializes in raw materials trading and mining, in May 2011 and the listing of Allied Irish Bank in June 2017 were larger.

Listing Deliveroo will become the largest technology company on the London Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization. It also has foreign policy implications, as the British government has used Deliveroo as an example of the London Stock Exchange still being an important global trading venue despite Brexit.

News agencies Reuters and Bloomberg said on Monday that the company is aiming for a share price of EUR 4.54-5.35 for its shares in the IPO. With that price range, the company’s market value would end up at EUR 8.8–10.2 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the company will issue nearly 385 million shares. The number of shares may be increased by 10% if there is sufficient demand for the shares. Delivero is expected to be listed in late March or early April.

Deliveroo benefited last year from coronavirus-induced restaurant bills. The value of food portions ordered through the company last year was approximately EUR 4.8 billion. Growth from the previous year was more than 64 percent.

However, despite the strong growth in net sales, the company’s operations were heavily unprofitable. Last year, the company made a loss of about 260 million euros.

Some analysts estimate that the company’s business could suffer as Britain begins to lift interest rate restrictions.

E-commerce giant Amazon is one of Delivero’s largest owners with a 16 percent stake.