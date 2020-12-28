No Result
Platform economy Food company Delivery Heron’s acquisition of Woowa worth $ 3.3 billion was approved

December 28, 2020
South Korea is already the world’s third largest food messenger market.

Berliner Delivery Hero has received regulatory approval for a $ 4 billion, or about $ 3.3 billion, acquisition of the South Korean food transportation company Woowa Brothers.

The deal took place last year.

The condition for approval by the competition authorities was that Delivery Heron must sell its own food transportation operations in South Korea. These include a popular app called Yogiyo, among others. It is reportedly the second most popular food transportation app in South Korea.

In Finland, Delivery Hero operates under the name Foodora. It competes equally strongly in the market with the Finnish company Wolt.

Delivery Hero’s share price rose 3.6 percent after the announcement, Reuters news agency reported.

South Korea is already the third largest courier market in the world, according to Reuters.

Food price competition in South Korea has long been very fierce. For example, the American Uber Eats has left the market due to too much competition.

After approval by the authorities, the transaction is expected to be completed in January-March next year.

