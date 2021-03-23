Platform economy Bloomberg: Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord for more than $ 10 billion

Microsoft is involved in negotiations to buy Discord, sources tell Bloomberg.

Technology company Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord chat for more than $ 10 billion (about $ 8.4 billion), says news agency Bloomberg.

Discord, a platform originally designed for video game communities, has several potential buyers, and Microsoft is involved in the negotiations.

Bloomberg talks about it based on anonymous sources. One source estimates that Discord is more likely to be listed on a stock exchange than to change ownership.

The founders of Discord Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy created the app in San Francisco in 2015. Discord allows you to communicate with other users via video, audio, and text. The service is actively used by more than 100 million people every month.

During the corona pandemic, the user base of the service has expanded. Among other things, study circles and book clubs have been established for the service. Last year, Discord raised $ 100 million in a financing round where the value of the company rose to $ 7 billion.

Last in Microsoft tried to buy the video application Tiktokin US operations from Chinese Bytedance, but no deals were made. Microsoft approached also the image application Pinterest intent to purchase.

Microsoft has supported the development of Discord in previous years, and the Xbox game console has partnered with Discord.

Discord was the first to report on trade negotiations Venturebeat, which did not disclose the parties to the negotiations. According to Bloomberg Fortnitegame developer Epic Games and Amazon have previously negotiated to buy Discord.

The parties have not commented.