Eric Alejandro, platform driverwas found lifeless in Jalisco after his disappearance in bay Of flags, Nayarit.

The 28-year-old was reported as missing this Tuesday by his wife, who, together with family and friends of Eric Alejandro, made his search.

The platform driver He disappeared in the early morning in the municipality of bay Of flags aboard a Chevrolet Onix vehicle.

However, within hours of his disappearance it was confirmed that the vehicle he was driving was located in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

So far it has not been confirmed whether the vehicle was found in Zapopan or in Tlajomulcoboth municipalities of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

Subsequently, Eric Alejandro’s body was located on Highway 544 in the municipality of San Sebastian del Oestein Jalisco.

The place where Eric Alejandro’s body was located is about an hour and a half away from bay Of flagswhile San Sebastian del Oeste It is located around four hours from Guadalajara.

According to local media, the young man’s body was found with traces of violence.