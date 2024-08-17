Ciudad Juarez.- This afternoon, Carlos Martín LM, driver of a vehicle for transport via digital platform, was linked to criminal proceedings, accused of aggravated rape against a woman who requested the service, according to criminal case 4969/2024.

During the continuation of the initial hearing, the judge confirmed the preventive detention measure imposed on the accused and granted the Public Prosecutor’s Office three months to close the complementary investigation.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld, reported the incident to the Public Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and the Family, which requested the arrest warrant against the driver.

The social representation explained that last Sunday, May 26, at approximately two in the morning, the platform driver went to pick up the victim and another person.

First they dropped off the victim’s companion and then the woman who requested the service.

The victim was allegedly intoxicated, a circumstance that the driver allegedly took advantage of to divert his route and take the woman to the Arcoíris subdivision, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The judge considered that there was sufficient evidence to establish at this first stage of the proceedings that there was sufficient evidence to establish the probable participation of the driver in the illegal act, so he issued the order of indictment and determined that the accused man must remain in preventive detention for 24 months.