Ciudad Juárez.- Tatiana Carreón Lara, General Director of the Justice Centers for Women, presented the “Together for You” platform.

The official highlighted the collaboration and commitment of the four institutions that have worked together to develop this tool.

The presentation emphasized the shared efforts of the State Government, the Ministry of Culture, the Chihuahua Institute for Women, the Justice Centers for Women and the Executive Commission for Victim Assistance.

Tatiana Carreón Lara highlighted the importance of the “Juntas por Ti” platform as a significant advance in the protection and support of women victims of violence in Chihuahua.

She explained that this tool represents a collective effort by these institutions, each contributing their experience and resources to create a comprehensive solution that effectively addresses the needs of women in vulnerable situations.

In her remarks, Carreón Lara emphasized that the platform not only offers valuable information about available resources, but also facilitates access to essential services such as legal and psychological support and immediate assistance.

She added that the main objective is to provide a rapid and efficient response in emergency situations and to offer ongoing guidance to affected women.

The “Juntas por Ti” platform has been developed with the active participation of the State Government’s Culture Secretariat, which has integrated cultural and educational aspects for the prevention of violence.

The Chihuahua Institute for Women contributed to the creation of content and strategies that ensure the accessibility and relevance of the platform.

The Women’s Justice Centres provided their experience in providing direct assistance to victims, while the Executive Commission for Victim Assistance coordinated resources and services to ensure comprehensive support.

The platform has a user-friendly and accessible interface, designed to facilitate access to support resources, legal and psychological guidance, and immediate assistance.

It includes sections for reporting violence, seeking support and connecting with organisations specialising in victim protection. It also offers educational resources for preventing violence and promoting gender equality.

The presentation of “Juntas por Ti” marked an important milestone in the fight against gender violence in Chihuahua, highlighting the capacity of institutions to work together and offer effective solutions to women in vulnerable situations.

This platform not only represents a step forward in the protection of women, but also a model of collaboration between institutions to comprehensively address the complex problem of gender violence.

“The electronic address of the platform presented is http://juntasporti.chihuahua.gob.mx, where women will find elements that will allow them to find out, get help, report and empower themselves: how toxic is my relationship? Where do I get help? Where do I go? How can I move forward? These are just some of the questions that the platform will allow them to answer in a situation of gender violence,” said the state official.

“The launch of this platform highlights the commitment of the institutions involved and marks the beginning of a new phase in the implementation of innovative solutions to improve the quality of life of women in the region,” she concluded.

