“If they give us God's fault and give out sticks, good children will end,” warns Diego Conesa, leader of the farmers' demonstration.

Thursday, February 8, 2024, 5:11 p.m.



| Updated 5:36 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 6F platform will ask all Government delegations this Friday, including that of the Region of Murcia, to “legalize” Saturday's protest. This was advanced by the spokesperson for the group in the Region of Murcia, Diego Conesa, who led the…