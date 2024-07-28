Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/28/2024 – 14:15

Choosing the ideal wedding gift can be a dilemma for many guests. The question of how much to spend varies according to several factors, from the degree of closeness to the couple to cultural and regional aspects. The wedding registry platform casar.com carried out a survey of the 7 items most chosen by guests in 2024.

In the top three, dinnerware appears as the favorite when it comes to spoiling couples, being the option of 31.2% of guests. Next, the upright vacuum cleaner appears as the preference of 15.8% of those who gave a gift during the period. Third place is occupied by the electric grill, with 14.8% of the total. See the complete list below:

1) Dinnerware – 31.2%;

2) Upright vacuum cleaner – 15.8%;

3) Electric barbecue – 14.8%;

4) Fondue set – 13.9%;

5) Cutlery – 9.3%;

6) Steam iron – 8%;

7) Bathroom accessory set – 7%.

When comparing with 2023, the survey results indicate a 2% growth in the value of the gift this year, whose current average, taking into account all the items mentioned, is R$346.00. Last year, the microwave oven was in last place in the ranking, being replaced by the bathroom accessories set.

But then, how do you make the ideal choice?

If the couple doesn’t have a pre-defined list, understanding their lifestyle can make a big difference when choosing something useful. This includes, for example, hobbies and interests, such as cooking, sports or gardening. In addition, it’s important to consider the daily routine of both parties, with objects that optimize this dynamic, such as practical appliances, kitchen utensils, organizers or even home decor items.

Paula Raimo, partner at Casar.com, advises that when deciding how much to spend on a wedding gift, guests should ideally take into account their level of relationship with the couple and their own financial situation. “There is no single correct amount; the important thing is that the choice is made with care and consideration for those who are celebrating this special moment,” she concludes.