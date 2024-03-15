Confirmation at the top

After the first two races of the 2024 Formula 1 season Oscar Piastri he is fifth in the Drivers' world championship thanks to an eighth and a fourth place. The Australian therefore seems intent on give continuity to the excellent debut year disputed with McLaren, in which he was able to collect two podiums and also a victory in the Qatar Sprint race.

Prost or Senna?

Piastri recently signed a contract renewal with the historic British team and is destined to become one of the team's cornerstones in the long journey to try to return to the top of Formula 1. Inevitably when talking about the Woking team the mind can only go to two of the greatest drivers in the history of F1, Alain Prost and Ayrton Sennawho with this suit on gave birth to a legendary rivalry in the two-year period 1988-1989.

Over the years, the figure of Senna has been surrounded by an inevitable 'mythology' and this has perhaps partially obscured the greatness of the Prost driver, but during an interview given to the Australian website Speedcafe Piastri underlined that he feels – in terms of driving characteristics – closer to Prost than to Sennabetween the two extremes.

Adaptability

“I would say he is much closer to Prost from this point of view – declared the former third Alpine driver – given the amount of downforce we have on cars these days I believe we should drive keeping the car upright as much as possible. The type of tires we have don't like to be sideways, therefore you always have to adapt to what is around you. For me, that's how I tried to look at my riding style. I think I have a natural way of driving a car, let's say, but I feel that one of my strengths is the ability to adapt to different machines quite quickly“. A quality that Piastri has shown in recent years, winning the F3 and F2 titles as a rookie and highlighting an uncommon ability to adapt even in the transition to F1.