Fourth place For Oscar Piastri in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the Australian finishing at the foot of the podium behind the two Red Bulls and Charles Leclerc, author of the fastest lap in the race. Yet, despite the good performance, the McLaren driver is ready to face a sleepless night, and fortunately not due to physical problems.

The motivation is due to numerous overtaking attempts did not go well on the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, who unlike him had not yet returned to change tires. A chance on Piastri's part to gain a position on the seven-time world champion which never materialised, at least until the #44 returned to the pits to change tyres.

Continuous attacks that the #81 was unable to complete even on the long finishing straight, where with the DRS open the overtaking percentages increase significantly. In Jeddah, Piastri is therefore ready to spend a sleepless night, as he jokingly admitted to Sky Sport F1 in post-race interviews:

“I believe that Lewis' car will keep me up all night – he explained with a joke – we were a little too slow on the straight. The last corner was another strong one for us, but we didn't have enough. The Mercedes had low downforce compared to the others, therefore If there was one car we didn't want to get stuck behind it was the Mercedes. In the end I saw him come back for a tire change and I'm happy with my race.”