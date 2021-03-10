On a beautiful afternoon of pure football at the Ciudad de Vicente López, Platense and Sarmiento de Junín stadiums they finished 1-1 on a new day of the Professional League Cup.

Previously, the match corresponding to the first date -interzonal- between both teams was postponed due to the rise of Squid in January. However, both had action today in Vicente López.

Knowing that 3 valuable points were being contested, Platense went out to propose in his own house. Before this match, he had lost to River Plate (0-1) and then to Godoy Cruz de Mendoza (3-1), but had defeated Argentinos Juniors in the classic, at La Paternal (1-0). On the other hand, Sarmiento does not know victory since it debuted with a defeat against Vélez Sarsfield by 1-2, and drew against Boca Juniors (1-1) and Talleres de Córdoba (1-1).

In the first minutes of play, Platense began to impose its status as a local. With Mauro Bogado on the right, the leaders of Juan Manuel Llop proposed the game for that band with overflows and centers within the visiting area.

However, Sarmiento would not sit idly by. At minute 7 of the first half, after a great solo play and center by veteran Gabriel Graciani, Gabriel Alanis would score the 1-0 of the match. His second goal this season.

Sarmiento’s goal would serve to wake up a Platense who was confused in his own court. At minute 12, after a foul on the Colombian Sinisterra, Bogado would charge a direct free kick to the goal of the green, but he was attentive Manuel Vicentini to save the ball and avoid danger. It was the Squid’s first warning.

The party was still asleep, but the dominance and the arrivals in danger were on one side. Sarmiento would have one more to extend the score at minute 21 at Graciani’s feetHowever, the defense of Platense was attentive to avoid the danger.

However, despite the visitor pressure, the squid would warn that the tying goal was close. At minute 29, after a magnificent pass from Matías Tissera to Sinisterra, the Colombian finished only Sarmiento’s goal, but Vicentini was attentive to avoid the tie.

He who perseveres, reaches. At minute 34, after a corner taken by Bogado and several rebounds in the Sarmiento area, Nadir Zeineddin would score the tying goal and his debut in the First Division with the Platense shirt.

For the second half, both teams would come out with modifications to take the three points. However, for the last 45 minutes, Platense would have several opportunities to extend the score, but Vicentini appeared on more than one occasion to avoid the local advantage.

At minute 7 of the second half, after a center from Sinisterra, Tissera finished off only with a header, but the ball went wide.

At minute 31, Bogado would collect another corner for Platense and Luciano Recalde would head alone, but Vicentini was attentive to cover a clear shot of goal again.

The stopped balls and the centers were the best weapons for the Squid to achieve victory in Vicente López. Once again, at minute 43, after a great center for the newly admitted Ian Puleio, Vicentini would again tackle a head butt with enough poison. Sarmiento’s goalkeeper was becoming the figure of the match.

Before reaching the end of the game, Platense would be left with one less player at minute 44. After colliding in the air with Edson Montaño, Recalde would see the double yellow and would be expelled from the match.

In this way, and after a game that went from less to more, Platense and Sarmiento would tie 1-1 in Vicente López.

On date 5 for the Professional League Cup 2021, Platense will face Racing at home this Saturday (17:10), while Sarmiento will visit Independiente on Monday (21:30).