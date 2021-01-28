“Everyone calls us the ghost of the descent, but Platense de Primera does not go away … Every year a new” pichi “appears and we have to send him to the descent”, sang the fans of Vicente López’s club in the times he played in the First Division and in recent times, even in playoffs, he managed to lose the category. But in 1999 he left and never came back. He lived through several institutional crises and this Sunday he can live a historic day. If he beats Estudiantes de Río Cuarto will return to the top flight after 22 years.

It will be this Sunday, January 31, from 9:10 p.m. and on the Newell’s court, with a transmission from TyC Sports. In the event that the match ends even after 90 minutes, as happened during the dispute of the Reduced of the First National, it will be defined with shots from the penalty spot.

In 1931, at the dawn of professional football, Platense was one of the clubs that led to it, which is why it is known as one of the “founders”. That, however, was not an advantage to win a title: the closest he came was in 1949, when he shared second place with River – he was finally third after losing the tiebreaker – six years before the first of his three relegations. Although he returned and remained between 1965 and 1971 -in 67 he lost the semifinal of the Metropolitano against Estudiantes-, he returned to First B until he regained the category in 1976.

With that promotion and the permanence of 23 years in the highest category came that nickname of “ghost of descent”. Why? The chapters in the history of Argentine soccer that support it are several –in fourteen of the seventeen seasons between 1977 and 1994 he was fighting to maintain the category– but two stand out: an extra large definition with Lanús in 1977 and another with Temperley a decade later.

On the lid. “Platense, once again”, the title of Clarín to highlight that Vicente López’s team continued in First.

The penalties in the Gasometer, the threat to Miguelucci and the complaint of Lanús

The 1977 Metropolitan Tournament was made up of 23 teams and is remembered as the longest in history: it began on February 20 and ended on November 13, after 46 dates. Beyond the title, the fear of many teams was relegation, which had gone from one of the previous season (which took San Telmo) to three. Ferro was the first to lose the category, Temperley did it on the penultimate date and Platense and Lanús – two promoted – fought on the last day not to keep that last ticket.

Platense had done a good first round but the results of the second condemned him, with just one victory in 17 games. While Lanús had been reinforced with 17 players -among them the former world champions with Estudiantes Ramón Aguirre Suárez and Carlos Pachamé-, a decision that was going to complicate the club financially. For the last date, the Squid He seemed condemned because he had to visit Racing in Avellaneda, while Garnet played with Rosario Central. However, both lost 1-0 and that determined a definition for relegation in a tiebreaker match.

Platense is still in the first division. The definition of 1977 in Clarín.

The preview of that November 16 was hot, especially for Osmar Abel Miguelucci. “Madam, tell your husband that if he puts Miguelucci tomorrow we will burn his house, that one was sold against Chacarita”, was the threat from the Platense bar to the wife of Juan Manuel Guerra, the then team coach. But the DT did not hesitate to put the goalkeeper, who was key in the definition in the Old Gasometer. After 120 minutes without goals, before 35 thousand people – many neutral – and without television, the penalties began.

With a Virgin of Luján that the Lanús players entered the field of play, the first seven shots were converted but in a series that stretched until the final 8-7 for Platense, the veteran Miguelucci was the hero by stopping four shots. El Granate tried to embitter the celebration with a protest at the AFA because Miguel Arturo Juárez took over the first and last penalty for Squid when his 11 players should have kicked and Miguelucci had not done so, a detail that escaped the referee of the match.

“Suspicious” victory against River and the definition with Temperley that magnified the miracle

The bitter drink was repeated almost every year: until the end of the tournament, Platense did not know if he would stay in First or descend. Platense’s “miracle”, as Clarín title in a note of May 4, 1987, was vox populi among football fans. And the legend grew two days later in that definition with Temperley that Squid won 2-0 on the Hurricane court.

The Miracle Platense. It was spoken in 1987, 12 years before its descent. / Clarín Archive

Everything had started in the previous game. In the Monumental, Platense lost 2-0 with River so Temperley with the 1-1 draw with Rosario Central -champion of that tournament- was enough to get away. However, three goals from Pampa Gambier, the last one at the end of the match and a penalty thanks to an incredible hand from Tolo Gallego, allowed him to win one of the most suspected matches in history and force a tiebreaker.

Platense and the definition with Temperley from 1987 in the pages of Clarín.

On the Huracán court, the goals of Gambier and Alfaro Moreno in the second half gave the victory and permanence to Platense, who remained in First until streak ended in 1999. A fall with River, with a double from Javier Saviola and a goal from Cristian Castillo, condemned him to the National B.

22 years away from the A

The descent of Platense in Clarín, after losing to River in 1999. Since then, he has remained in the Ascent.

Platense continued to fall after a poor 2001/2002 season that catapulted him to the Primera B Metropolitana, from which he left in 2005/2006 after becoming champion. He even almost returned to First a year later, but was left out of the Promotion when he fell in the final with Tigre, finally promoted by beating Nueva Chicago.

Institutional and economic problems were added to the sports that determined a new decline at the end of the 2009/2010 season. On May 2, 2018, on the Lanús court, Platense defeated Estudiantes de Buenos Aires and returned to the second category, from which they will try to leave on Sunday against a rival who does not know the honeys of the First Division – beyond of his participation in the old Nationals-.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, the rival for that only place in the First Division. Photo: Juan Jose Garcia

“We have to manage peace of mind, that anxiety does not betray us, continue with what we are doing without modifying anything, not believing it, this helps us to have confidence and nothing more. We have to try to get into history and finish this week inside it, “said her coach, Juan Manuel Llop, after eliminating Atlético de Rafaela on Wednesday night.

Hours later, its president, Pablo Bianchini, highlighted in dialogue with TyC Sports that this last game was reached “with boys from the club on the field, protagonists, and players who have long been at the club with a sense of belonging.” “In Platense everything suffers, everything costs us and this is no exception“He summed up. After 22 years, the hex is 90 minutes away from breaking.