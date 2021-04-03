And one night, Platense smiled again. It was against the tough Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero, who could not enjoy his good performance in the modern Mother of Cities in the Professional Soccer League Cup. With the right thing, without giving him anything, the Squid will care little about that: the 1 to 0 returned his joy after a while.

It is that after the historic promotion and the triumph in the classic against Argentinos, Vicente López’s team had entered a spiral of difficulties: two points from the last 18, something that today may not mean too much but that tomorrow, when descents return, it can be a problem.

And the team went wide against a Central Córdoba that stands out for knowing what it plays and that in this League Cup had become an entertaining team that, stripped of fears, had sneaked into the fight for qualification to the final phase, but that last night was far from its best version.

Fighting in the middle and trying to get the most out of every opportunity, the visit took all three points with an overflow from Facundo Curuchet, a last local line that fell asleep and that did not cover that rise as well as the arrival of Franco Baldasarra, midfielder who saw the light, went up and converted. It was enough for Platense, who regained his smile.