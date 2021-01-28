There is a ticket to the Professional League and two candidates remain: Platense and Estudiantes de Río Cuarto will play on Sunday at 9:10 p.m. in Rosario (with stadium to be defined) the final of the Reduced of the First National and the winner will play the Diego Maradona Cup, in the highest category of Argentine football. For Cordoba it would mean the fourth experience in First after having participated in the Nationals from 83 to 85; the Squid wants to return after 22 years on the rise.

In the first turn, on the Rosario Central court, the Estudiantes de Río Cuarto and Buenos Aires faced each other. The Cordoba team joined the Reduced after having lost the first final on penalties for promotion to Sarmiento de Junín, who has already secured his return to First Division. Meanwhile, the Pincha de Caseros had eliminated Atlanta.

After the first quarter of an hour of the game -of much study and back and forth- the team led by Marcelo Vázquez opened the scoring with a play faithful to his style, the one that led him to contest the final of the promotion and the one that again gives the possibility to dream. At 18, Nahuel Cainelli threw a perfect wall with Bruno Sepúlveda and then touched first for Ibrahim Hesar to give him a pass to the net. Golazo for 1-0, which would be final.

Hesar and Cainelli, partners for the goal of Estudiantes de Río Cuarto in Arroyito. (JJ. Garcia)

In addition, those of Caseros went for the tie with more impetus than ideas, but they managed to generate some goal situations. It could have been with a cross shot of Hector Garay that he was barely deviated; also with a header from Thomas Bolzicco (hero against San Martín de San Juan with a double) who appeared only in the area, but the goalkeeper Brian Olivera the scream choked him. In the end, in a 3v1 match, those from Río Cuarto were able to finish the game, but Yair Arismendi missed the empty goal. Anyway, the end and relief came.

Later, at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Parque de la Independencia, Platense and Atlético de Rafaela played the other semi-final all or nothing. But there was no room for specification. At 2 minutes, Juan Manuel Llop’s team opened the scoring with a header from Luciano Recalde and the Squid, with the advantage, began to play another game. He gave the ball and took care of Jorge De Olivera’s goal.

Rafaela looked for him everywhere in the first half. The first was for left-back Angelo Martino, who got into the area and finished across, just outside. Later, Claudio Bieler hit a cross at the near post, but De Olivera saved Platense. And later, Bieler again disturbed with an overhand right that he hit on the advertising posters and on the net, but from the outside, although he confused the Cream bank who screamed the goal.

In the second half, Platense went a few meters ahead on the playing field and played Rafaela’s half of the court.