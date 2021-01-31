The illusion of Platense, who for 22 years has been waiting to return to the First Division. The dream of Río Cuarto, a city that moves to the pulse of Students, which was a blast in the national tournaments of 1983, 1984 and 1985. Today the second promotion to the Professional League will be resolved. The first was Sarmiento, who beat the Cordovan on penalties, the same ones who tonight, from 9:10 p.m. in Rosario, will have their revenge because the dispute system that was designed in the AFA had twists and turns.

The stage will be the Newell’s stadium and the referee, Néstor Pitana, who directed the final of the World Cup in Russia between France and Croatia. All a guarantee, beyond the criticism it receives in the domestic sphere. Above all, in times when the Argentine referees are in the spotlight, especially in the divisions of the Ascent.

It will be 90 minutes and if equality persists, everything will be defined in penalties. Platense and Students did not need to reach that instance. Cordobeses beat Estudiantes de Caseros by the minimum and Squid beat Rafaela 2-0.

Platense beat Rafaela two to zero to access this chance.

Platense, that he has been 22 years without playing in the highest category, Y Students from Río Cuarto, Córdoba, that He only participated in the 1983, 1984 and 1985 National tournaments, will play tomorrow the final for the second promotion of the First National to the Professional League, accompanying the champion Sarmiento de Junín.

Platense was very close to playing the final against Sarmiento. In the Championship Zone he finished with 13 points, the same amount as his rival tonight, but with a worse goal difference (+6 against +4). The people from Córdoba beat Agropecuario 4-0 and took the place from him in the final for the first promotion.

The truth is that Squid had 30 points and was seventh in the regular tournament until the AFA decided to cut the season abruptly with the excuse of the pandemic. San Martín (44), Atlanta (41) and Defensores de Belgrano (41), who were exalted in the two zones prior to the quarantine, had to start from scratch and have already been eliminated.

Students eliminated Pincha de Caseros to reach this final

Platense will not have Joaquín Susvielles, his scorer, who is torn and could not play with Rafaela or Riestra. Today he will not be able to count on Stéfano Callegari, injured, who will be replaced by Nicolás Zalazar in the central defense.

Students, on the other hand, will present the same team that defeated their namesake, Caseros on the Rosario Central court.

The promotion will be for one. Dreams travel from Vicente López and Río Cuarto to Parque Independencia. It will be a great final.