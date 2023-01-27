The body will have representatives from the federal, state and municipal governments to “discuss common agendas”, says Padilha

The meeting between the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), ministers and governors was guided by the creation of the Federation Council. It will be a body dedicated to drawing up a common agenda for the Union, States and municipalities, according to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT).

The intention to create the Council is expressed in the Letter of Brasilia (full – 264 KB). The document is signed by Lula and the 27 governors.

“We will create a Federation Council. Representatives of the Union, States and municipalities will sit in it with a view to defining a permanent agenda for dialogue and agreement around themes defined as priorities by the federated entities”says the document.

Padilha mentioned the new body in an interview with journalists. According to the minister, the composition will be:

President;

Vice President of the Republic;

Minister of Institutional Relations;

6 State representatives from the Governors’ Forum and regional consortia;

6 representatives of the municipalities, from the entities that bring together mayors.

“A permanent council of the federation will be installed to discuss the common agendas of the 3 levels of government and build a set of actions to face the challenges that Brazil faces”declared the minister.

Padilha said that the idea is to have meetings between the president and the governors about 4 times a year. He also said that Lula should meet entities that represent mayors at least twice in March.