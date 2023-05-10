Peru was paralyzed after learning that Christian Thorsen had prostate cancer and even more fans of “At the bottom there is room.” It turns out that, despite the fact that the Peruvian actor is stable at the moment, those who remember him as the popular “Platanazo” still dream of his return to the América TV series, in which his character would have a reunion with “Charo”. . What did the artist say about the possibility of reaching Nuevas Lomas?

What happened to Christian Thorsen in “In the background there is room”?

In a 2016 interview with the weekly Hildebrandt en sus trece, Thorsen said that Efrain Aguilar fired him from “Al fondo hay sitio” in an abrupt and unexpected phone call. “So far,” the former producer of the series told him. What followed for him was a path away from television.

“And when I left the series, I continued with two incredible works: ‘Hamlet’, with director Roberto Ángeles (2016), and ‘My mom!’, with Bill Austin replacing Diego Bertie,” the artist explained in an interview with Trade.

Will ‘Platanazo’ return to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Although many “AFHS” fans have asked for him to return one last time to the series. Christian Thorsen has revealed that his cycle in the field of television ended a long time ago, despite the good experience he had in the theater after his dismissal.

“Then I decided not to act anymore. I dedicated myself to importing wines without bothering anyone. I went to live in La Molina, where I hardly went out. I isolated myself,” he noted. That way, the chances of me ever stepping foot on TV again are slim to none.

