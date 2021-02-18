The agri-food sector is moving in the direction of digital transformation, a cornerstone for facing the challenges set out in its roadmap, such as population growth, the ability to be profitable while being sustainable and awaken the interest of young talent, among others. Riding this wave is not a matter of trends or vision of the future, but of taking a firm step to take full advantage of the advantages it offers and be better prepared to overcome unforeseen situations.

In this process, Cajamar, true to its origins of accompanying the industry at any juncture, has become today more than ever a strategic ‘partner’, by developing an initiative that has the mission of bringing together all the agents in the chain agroalimentaria to provide differential digital services with which to improve access to information, as well as its treatment and analysis to make the best decisions. That is, it seeks to create a community of knowledge and innovation to provide feedback from each other, sharing experiences and information with farmers, ranchers, researchers, technologists, universities and experts in this type of economy.

This is Plataforma Tierra (www.plataformatierra.es), a tool that has the marked vocation of concentrating the greatest amount of talent and disseminating in an efficient, direct and clear way the agri-food knowledge of Spain. Cajamar has promoted this new portal, whose launch was announced last Tuesday, through a virtual event chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, and the president of the entity, Eduardo Baamonde.

“Plataforma Tierra constitutes a fundamental piece for the rural and agrarian environment to be an active part and protagonist of a global and digitized world”, said Planas, who congratulated Cajamar for the initiative: “It has always been characterized as an innovative, efficient entity and enterprising ». In this regard, Baamonde emphasized that “Plataforma Tierra promotes a new collaborative, dynamic and excellence-oriented environment, facilitating access to knowledge quickly, intuitively and with the aim of, together, building a competitive, profitable sector, sustainable and consequently attractive to new generations ”.

Alejandro Blaas, director of Plataforma Tierra, explained the design and functionalities of the web portal, accessible through mobile and browser, which consists of two well-differentiated spaces: the public content area and an area reserved for registered users – free of charge, at Today – with personalized information.

The registry, which “is a simple process and requires little personal data,” said Blaas, gives access, in this first phase, to information related to the markets of the different agri-food products, by sectors and subsectors, offering all the variables of interest, including data on prices, production statistics, inventories, export status, behavior of customers and competitors. “In this field, the team effort is very important to keep information constantly updated,” he reiterated.

On the main page, a bar divided by categories appears at the top. Apart from the ‘Markets’ section, there is ‘Innovation’, which monitors new technologies thanks to a team of more than 25 professionals and a network of collaborators from the world of academia and business; ‘Publications’ of studies and works that help to deepen the knowledge of the agri-food sector, both from a sectoral, territorial or transversal approach; and technical and business ‘training’, through a catalog of events, ‘webinars’ and courses.

Special mention for the ‘Tools’ section, which is presented with a box available to companies that are developing applications to improve their decision-making processes and make them accessible to the rest of the community. The first tool available is ‘Irrigation and fertilization plans’, which aims to help calculate irrigation dynamically and effectively, including alerts and notifications. Throughout the year, the director of Plataforma Tierra predicted, new ones will join the catalog, such as an ‘Integrated Pest Control’, a ‘Soil Management Assistant’, a ‘Farm Carbon Footprint Calculator ‘and a’ Comprehensive Field Notebook ‘, with very advanced functions. In addition, supported by the transfer of knowledge and specialized products from Cajamar, they have developed solutions for the economic analysis of farms, as well as financial advisory services and aid management.

“Our next milestone will be to offer tools to the community to participate interactively and create a network that helps us during the day, sharing successes and concerns,” said Blaas, to which the director of Agrifood Innovation of Cajamar, Roberto García Torrente, encouraged that “everyone who has an interest in the development of the agri-food sector participates and that we are not the only ones who provide answers to the questions that may arise, but that there is interaction between all users.” Because “the one who can best advise a farmer is another farmer, sharing his knowledge; that is the philosophy of Plataforma Tierra, ”García Torrente underlined.

In this way, the initiative is presented as a means of integration between the agents that make up the agri-food chain, “so that each one can carry out their task more efficiently and obtain the appropriate profitability they deserve,” stressed the director of Agrifood Innovation of the entity, for whom the Tierra Platform will have “a very global character, open to all the agri-food subsectors, aimed at all links in the food chain and from all places.” In fact, he indicated, “we have ‘online’ training participants from anywhere in the world and with more intensity from Latin America.”

The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, thanked Cajamar for the invitation to launch Plataforma Tierra, of which he assured that “this technology is more necessary than ever for the times we live in”, because “it is intended for people, little and medium-sized entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals and the family and professional economy of the sector ”. The head of the branch added that “possibilities of collaboration with the initiatives that the Ministry has planned have been identified” and encouraged that “synergies be explored to the maximum; among others, the promotion of the use of data or the identification of good practices and technological needs ”. He praised the entity’s trajectory and valued its character as an interlocutor with the Ministry and for initiatives to promote and promote the digital transformation of the agri-food sector. “We want to strengthen relationships with those involved in the generation of knowledge and technological and innovative development, because they help competitiveness and sustainability, which are key for the future,” acknowledged Planas, who took the opportunity to address the main axes that They form the backbone of the Digitization Strategy of the Agri-Food and Forestry Sector and the Rural Environment, approved in 2019. The president of Cajamar, Eduardo Baamonde, highlighted the intention of the entity to bet on Plataforma Tierra: “We want to create an agri-food sector that is not only competitive, but also profitable over time and attractive for the incorporation of young people.” He explained that “Cajamar has taken this step aware of the challenges and opportunities facing the agri-food sector, forced to evolve and produce more with fewer resources to respond to the growing demand of the world population, with a productive, social and environmentally sustainable, and with the ability to generate profitability for all links in the value chain and thus guarantee generational change ». The president, after citing the main initiatives promoted and promoted by Cajamar in the last fifty years to contribute to the future of the sector (such as the Las Palmerillas experimentation center, created in 1975, to test new technologies linked to greenhouse agriculture and train to farmers and technicians), added that “nowadays digitization opens up new horizons for us and above all enables universal dissemination that will allow us to take advantage of all innovative experiences much more efficiently.”

He even confessed that in the market solutions “as complete as Plataforma Tierra are almost nonexistent”, after in-depth field work that led them to check those available in Europe and America. Of course, “we have tried to take the best of each one”, he pointed out, and cited the similar technologies used by Rabobank in the Netherlands and CréditAgricole in France: “They are benchmarks at a European level.”

This shows that, “apart from financing, in Cajamar we care about sharing knowledge, through different activities that allow us to be closer to farmers and food companies,” said García Torrente, who justified the scope of this new project of the entity in the face of the challenges of the sector, which are, on the one hand, the increase in the population, «so it will be necessary to produce 50% more food in 2050, when it is expected that there will be almost 9,700 million of people in the world ”, and on the other, take care of the planet. “In the fight to reduce the negative impact on the environment, the agri-food industry has a lot to contribute, for example, with fewer inputs, betting on renewable energy sources and acting as a sink for CO2,” he argued.