It was predictable and it has finally become official. After learning of the dissolution of the Navarra Suma coalition —UPN, PP and Ciudadanos— at the initiative of the regionalist party, the PP has signed the two defecting UPN deputies, Carlos García Adanero and Sergio Sayas. The two were temporarily suspended from their formation for skipping party discipline and voting against the labor reform on February 3, 2022. Now, Sayas and Adanero and their Navarra Platform have signed a framework agreement with the PP to attend together to the next general, regional and municipal elections under the acronym of the Popular Party.

The president of the Navarrese PP, Javier García —recently elected to replace Ana Beltrán, who was Number Three of Pablo Casado -, has detailed that this framework agreement includes four points that represent “a starting point” to continue negotiating, since it has not yet been decided whether Sayas and Adanero will return to the lists of Congress or will bet on Parliament statutory. In this regard, García has indicated that they will continue to speak to specify the fine print of the agreement. “We are going to be in daily and direct contact,” he pointed out. However, they have stressed that it is a coalition because the two deputies have not gone over to the popular ranks. “No, we have not joined the Popular Party,” Adanero asserted, although he has acknowledged that he does not rule out doing so.

In addition to joint participation in the upcoming elections, this framework agreement contemplates “the creation of a united center-right space in Navarra” that represents “a real alternative to the current Socialist Party government supported by EH Bildu.” Currently, the Navarrese government is made up of the PSN, Geroa Bai and Podemos. EH Bildu does not participate in it, although the coalition abertzale With his abstention, he has allowed the four budgets of the legislature to go ahead.

In the appearance, the deputy Adanero has indicated that, with this agreement, “the center-right is clear that nothing is agreed with Sánchez and that what must be done with the sanchismo is to win him democratically at the polls so that they abandon both the Government of Navarra, through Chivite, like the Government of Spain, through Sánchez”. Along the same lines, Sayas has assured that “many center-right voters” in his community “felt orphaned” and “will be grateful that, in the face of those who have wanted to divide the center-right, we have been able to understand each other and offer them a strong and real”. He thus referred to the dissolution of the Navarra Suma coalition, which this legislature has included UPN, PP and Ciudadanos and which the regionalist formation has decided not to renew. In this sense, García has extended his hand to Ciudadanos by stating that “anyone who wants to join the alternative will be welcome. The house of the PP is permanently open”.

The different polls continue to point to UPN as the formation that will obtain the most votes in the next elections in the Autonomous Community, but for García the PP is the only real alternative to the PSN: “Today the only one that can guarantee that there will not be a government with the Socialist Party that agrees with EH Bildu is the Popular Party of Navarra”. It also closes the door to supporting the president of UPN, Javier Esparza, as president of Navarra if he defeats the current president, María Chivite, in the next elections, although he leaves a loophole for dialogue by ensuring that “everything, in due course weather”.

With the signing of the agreement between the Navarra Platform and the PP, an anomalous situation has been created. Sayas and Adanero continue to be temporarily expelled from UPN, but maintain the minutes of deputies that they obtained with the votes of supporters of that regionalist formation. It is not, however, an obstacle for Adanero, who has stated that they have already been expelled by the Unión del Pueblo Navarro: “Temporary? They expel you for two and a half years and they do not limit you, they leave you without rights and without duties. Then you can paint as you want, but when one is expelled, he is expelled ”. Adanero maintains that his position in voting for the labor reform was “responding to the ideology with which they voted for us. As far as I know, we have not deviated from the principles and values ​​with which we were elected”.

After learning about the agreement, the vice president of UPN and mayor of Pamplona, ​​Enrique Maya, has assured that they feel betrayed. “Adanero and Sayas betrayed us at the time and now we feel that the PP has been behind this and we don’t like it at all.” In this line, he added that “there is a reality, and it is that the Popular Party worked so that the vote was what it was in the labor reform debate, for which we consider it an evident disloyalty towards UPN.” Even so, Maya, who will not run for re-election as councilor of the Navarrese capital, has indicated that his candidate in a hypothetical vote in Congress is still Feijóo. However, he warns, “this draws a line. Relationships will be different, it cannot be forgotten and that’s it. Negotiations with the PP will have to be worked on in another way”.