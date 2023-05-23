In a study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materialsit was discussed research on bacteria and fungi that degrade plastic and plastispheresIt is also important to understand how microorganisms can be used to address the problem of plastic pollution and to develop new approaches to sustainable waste management and bioplastic production.

Discovered mushrooms that feed on plastic gave the researchers new hopes that one day we might be able to clean up the new habitats that humans have created on Earth by leaving anthropogenic waste lying around.

These ‘plastisfere’ have been recognized as habitats for marine organisms, but new research examining these unique ecological niches on land has found that mushrooms not only live in garbage, they also eat it.

Plastispheres have only recently been recognized as unique ecological niches. While undoubtedly a blight on the natural environment, wild species are notoriously good at making a home just about anywhere, and islands or mountains made of human waste are no exception.

Research has already found that species usually found in coastal environments are now experiencing it in places like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. That’s because floating plastic rafts are carrying them to places they usually couldn’t reach, while providing shelter stable enough for life to grow. Different groups of bacteria, fungi and animals have been found to colonize and interact with plastic habitats.

The study and research behind the fungi that eat Plastispheres

Researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew (UK) and their partners searched for plastisphere information in samples of plastic waste from the coastal Dafeng salt pans in Jiangsu, China, a UNESCO protected site near the coast of the Sea Yellow. Here they discovered 55 types of bacteria and 184 types of fungi capable of breaking down a specific type of plastic called polycaprolactone (PCL). Among these were the bacteria Jonesia and Streptomyces, which proved adept at decomposing different types of petroleum-derived polymers.

Surveying the swamps showed that Plastispheres don’t need specific types of plastic in the environment to exist, meaning there could be bacteria and fungi chewing on rock-hard plastic at a waste site near you. While these plastic eaters aren’t always too fussy about substrate, environmental factors such as carbon content and pH can influence the specific species of fungi and bacteria that move around.

The sampled habitats are therefore classified as terrestrial plastispheres, a relatively new term as most research into these ecological niches has focused on marine environments. They even have unique microbiomes compared to the surrounding soil.

Studying plastisphere communities is a hot topic of research because scientists want to know how these microorganisms can degrade and break down the plastic they live on. If we can learn from them, then it could provide us with the knowledge and tools to finally get rid of the super-tough plastic we have produced that is now littering the entire planet. It could also teach us how to make more sustainable materials in the future by innovating a strong and versatile type of plastic that can be broken down more easily.

In an emailed statement to IFLScience, Kew shared that, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, 400 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced each year. It’s a heartbreaking statistic, but one researcher hopes the plastisphere can one day help us cope.

“Microbiologists across the board feel responsible for finding solutions for environmentally friendly treatment of plastic waste because bacteria and fungi will be the first organisms to learn how to handle this new material,” said Dr Irina Druzhinina, Senior Research Leader in Fungal Diversity and Systematics at RBG Kew.

“We have no doubt that microbes will discover ways to effectively degrade plastic, but this could take thousands of years if we let nature take its course. That’s why our job is to use the knowledge we already have of microbial biology, to accelerate and direct the evolution of microbes and their individual genes to get the job done now.”

