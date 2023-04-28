Some of the packages have a cap according to the new EU directive. Valio and Elovena have received only a few feedbacks about the new heights.

On the market packages have slowly appeared on the shelf, where the cap stays on even after opening.

The reason is EU regulation.

In the summer of 2021, a plastic directive came into effect in the EU, which completely bans many single-use plastic products, such as cutlery, straws and cotton buds. In 2024 the regulation expands so that the caps must remain closed on packages of less than three liters.

Valio started changing its packaging at the beginning of the year. The cap change has been made to one packaging format so far. It is, for example, a tall but narrow package used in food creams, with a sloping upper surface.

“The change has been made to our antiseptic dose packs, which come from Tureng,” says Valio’s packaging development manager Jussi-Pekka Lumme.

The packaging may also be familiar to the consumer from Tuuti breast milk formula or Profeel uht drink.

Feedback new highs have not yet come to Valio. This has even aroused a little surprise, Lumme says.

A few of the received feedbacks have been related to recycling, i.e. whether the new packaging can still be recycled as cardboard. Yes you can. The new cans also have instructions for this.

Of course, there has also been feedback about the unnecessaryness of the change. However, this feedback does not directly concern Valio, but regulation.

“ “Yes, when drinking it, the cap may sometimes be on the beard.”

Lumme himself seems satisfied with the new caps, although he points out that the development work is generally continuous at Valio.

“Now a bigger change has been made all at once, but my personal opinion is that a little tweaking will definitely have to be done.”

But does Lumpee already have a detail in mind to be filed?

With the fixed cap, it has been troublesome from the beginning that the cap presses against the face when drinking from the jar. Although this does not make drinking difficult, for example, when drinking a mixable Profeel drink, the product can go through the cap onto the face.

“Yes, while drinking it, the cap may sometimes be on the beard,” says Lumme.

“Everyone has the same challenges [uusien korkkien kanssa].”

Raison In Elovena drinks, the transition to new caps is almost completely complete.

The new caps are already on the half-liter and one-liter oat drink packages. Nowadays, they are opened by lifting the cap open and closed by pressing the cap closed.

There has been little feedback about the cap, says the marketing manager of the Elovena brand Mervi Nieminen.

“Consumer service receives criticism more easily than praise. The fact that there haven’t been any criticisms indicates a good reception,” he says.

The criticisms that have come have been about the fact that the cap requires more force to open than before. The compliments, on the other hand, have been about the fact that the cap holds well.

“The previous cap had to be twisted into place. If it didn’t completely hit its threads, when you shook it, the cap could wobble a little.”

On Elovena’s social media, the cap change also sparked a general discussion about the EU directive.

“Many commentators praised the change and the fact that, as a result, so much plastic no longer ends up in nature,” says Nieminen.

In the summer, the caps also change on Elovena’s 2.5 deciliter snack drinks. The cap that comes in them is opened by twisting and closed by pressing.

The cap will be similar to Valio’s in that, when opened, the cap stays very close to the edge of the neck.