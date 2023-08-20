EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Gabriela Liebano (Caracas, 18 years old) holds back tears when looking at a plasticine sculpture that she holds in her hands. It is hers and me, 14 years old with a backpack dragged, the figure that floods her with memories. “She gives me nostalgia,” she says without taking her eyes off the statuette displayed in the Débora Arango room of the Gabriel García Marquez cultural center in Bogotá. Until next August 30, this place houses dozens of plasticine characters that the Colombian artist Edgar Alvarez he sculpted to capture the journeys of migrants in America.

Álvarez and Liebano met in 2019 on the side of a road in central Colombia. He explored the area, while she walked with her family back to Venezuela. Although the crisis had expelled them from the country in 2017, the resignation of a devastating stay in Peru made them return. “They looked like the Three Wise Men, but directed by children,” recalls the 49-year-old sculptor and entertainer about his impression of the group of travelers advancing in single file with their lives distributed among backpacks.

Their meeting had several effects. With the help of Álvarez, who found a job for Liebano’s mother, the family turned around and settled in Bogotá. The woman and her three children joined the more than 2.4 million Venezuelans living in Colombia, according to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR. In addition, her story became the living portrait of the immigration drama for the artist’s mind.

Now, four years later, the figure of Liebano and his family heads the exhibition Refugees and migrants in Americaa work with which Álvarez, through plasticine figures, seeks to capture the reality of the thousands of exiles who advance through Colombia, Central America and the Darién plug with the illusion of a better life.

The exhibition Refugees and migrants in America by the artist Edgar Álvarez, on migration in Bogotá, Colombia, on August 3, 2023. Diego Cuevas

Sculpting human tragedies is not something new for him. More than a decade ago he started the project he explained it to him with plasticine, a pedagogical commitment to address social challenges with the hope that the use of children’s material would fuel empathy in a society almost immune to the pain of others. “In the end, we have all made a plasticine doll”, argues the artist, who in addition to sculpting the figures, photographs them in real spaces and develops animations based on them.

This search for empathy led him to carve the bodies of the street inhabitants of the city of Los Angeles when he lived there and to make the short film Los invisibles in 2014. It is the same premise that has led him to sculpt the victims of the conflict in Colombia , and now, migrants like Gabriela Liébano. “You have to direct the light towards what you want others to see”, explains the artist, when taking a tour of the figures, photos and animations of his characters in the exhibition room.

In the middle of the presentation of Álvarez’s work, Mireille Girard, UNHCR Colombia representative, warns about the massive attitude towards migrants and refugees on the planet. “There is a fatigue of compassion,” says the official, raising the tone of her voice; a symptom present in a panorama in which migration is unparalleled. According to the organization, at least 108.4 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes, and a record number of 250,000 people have crossed the Darien jungle on foot in 2023.

Edgar Álvarez arranges details of one of his sculptures during the exhibition “Refugees and Migrants in America” ​​in Bogotá, Colombia. Diego Cuevas

Álvarez hopes to continue reflecting that reality. Darien, Dreams of Mud is the short film that he is preparing based on animations of seven of his plasticine migrants who dared to cross that jungle with the hope of a possible future. The artist has already seen a section of the route first-hand and has met people who have motivated his work, as Gabriela Liebano and her family did at some point.

That 14-year-old girl, who is older now, is also full of dreams. “I want to give my mom a house and then buy one for myself,” she says. “Dying in Venezuela, on Isla Margarita”, she continues after a few seconds. Although she is no longer walking between her country, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, she keeps the memories of what she lived through when she was just beginning her journey in her life. Perhaps, for this reason, at just 18 years old, she utters phrases from someone who has lived longer. “How hard it is to be an adult”, she says with her gaze lost among the sculptures. Gabriela Liebano is no longer in transit with her backpack, but she continues to carry the burden of migration.