Plastic, which mocks after twenty years of recycling. The real numbers

There waste sorting from the plastic in Italy it goes bad. A laboratory study REF Eco-design certifies the real situation, and it is not comforting after twenty years of recycling. In 2020, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – on 3.7 million of tons of plastic waste in Italy, alone 1.6 million (42%) were differentiate and, of these, the 39% started for recycling. The rest ends up in incinerators or, worse, in dump. “Actions to reduce the waste production have been absent for 20 years, we have concentrated entirely on recycling – admits Helmut Maurer, former official of the waste unit of the EU Commission. The circular economy for plastics is a myth, recycling is a complex process with great production Of CO2. The components of the plastic cannot be melted, one goes outside the circle, because one has to add new chemical additives and new plastic”.

The packaging – continues the Fact – I am there black beast of plastic pollution, i.e. the 95% of plastic collected in Italy. Also to blame for the fact that “only plastic packaging is collected for the recyclingpushing the production machine”, explains Rossano Ercolini, president of Zero Waste Europe. Now you put a packaging for anything: peeled fruit, vegetables, individual snacks. The packaging makes the product, as you wrote Confindustria in a document sent to MEPs to lobby. The circular economy in this field is a myth: the reentry on the market it is marginal, the costs are paid i Common.

