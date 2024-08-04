The Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability in the State, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Al Madani, stated that “the committee considered more than 300 grievances during the first half of this year,” noting that “cosmetic surgeries and childbirth operations topped the list of grievances.”

He stated that lack of experience, negligence and the use of non-medically approved treatment methods are the main causes of medical errors.

He explained to Al-Emarat Al-Youm that “since the beginning of this year until June, the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability has considered more than 300 grievances,” noting that “the monthly average number of grievances filed before 2023 was 50 grievances, i.e. more than 600 cases annually, which was a huge task for the committee, but it became clear through examining the grievances that many of them were not serious, so at the end of 2022 a decision was issued stipulating the imposition of a financial fee in exchange for submitting the grievance for study by the committee to ensure the seriousness of the grievances, and accordingly the number of grievances filed with the Supreme Committee decreased by 40%.”

He added: “The committee receives grievances from health authorities in the country if one of the parties to the grievance is not satisfied with the decisions of the local medical liability committees.”

He stated that “most of the complaints are related to cosmetic surgeries, dental procedures, and births that resulted in complications.” Regarding the time taken to resolve medical complaints and grievances, he stated that “the technical report issued by the committee is final and not subject to appeal.”

“To ensure the preservation of the rights of patients and medical professionals working in the country, the committee, represented by its doctors, is meticulous in studying grievances,” he said, noting that “the grievance is studied extensively by doctors of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability, by reviewing the patient’s medical files and documents, and conducting interviews with the patient or his relatives and members of the medical staff involved in his treatment, and then preparing the report and discussing it with the Supreme Committee’s doctors, who number 18 doctors, in our periodic meetings to approve the final decision on the grievance.”

He added: “It is not possible to specify a time period for studying the grievance, because it varies according to the circumstances of each case, and also depends on several other factors, such as the time taken to provide the documents required to study the grievance from the health authorities, or the ease of communication with patients and medical staff to complete the case study procedures.”

Regarding the most important reasons for medical errors, he stated that “the failure of a surgical operation or the patient’s dissatisfaction is not always considered a mistake by the doctor or the medical team, because there are known complications that may occur with every surgical operation. Therefore, the doctor must explain the operation and mention its possible complications to the patient or his family, and this must be mentioned in the document consenting to the operation.”

He advised every patient who is about to undergo surgery to read the document carefully before approving it.

He stated that the most important reasons for medical errors are lack of experience, negligence, and the use of treatment methods that are not medically approved.

Regarding how the committee makes its decision regarding medical complaints, he said: “After receiving the grievance, the doctors of the Supreme Committee study the grievance file, review the documents related to it, conduct the necessary interviews with the concerned parties, and then discuss the report with the members of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability, where the details of the patient’s treatment journey are scrutinized and verified to ensure the soundness of the decision taken. If the case requires further investigation, the grievance is returned to the doctor for further research and study, and then re-discussion. Based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability, the final decision of the committee is unanimous and agreed upon, and in the event of a disagreement, the decision is voted on.”

He pointed out the diversity of the scope of grievances submitted to the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability, “but it can be said that we have noticed an increase in cases of cosmetic surgeries, childbirth cases and dental cases, especially cosmetic ones, due to the current global trend towards cosmetic surgeries and treatments.”

He pointed out that the Corona pandemic had an impact on countries and individuals at all levels, and was an opportunity to prove excellence and merit, which the UAE has proven through the health legislation, policies and proactive measures it implemented to contain the pandemic. Despite the fact that the doctors of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability were busy at the front line of combating the pandemic at the time, it was a unique opportunity to learn, improve, gain experience and prove skills that were positively reflected in the study of grievances.

• A time period cannot be specified for studying the grievance because it varies depending on the circumstances of each case.

• The committee considered 300 complaints during the first half of this year.