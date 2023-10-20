The most popular operations among escort girls (companions of wealthy clients to appear with them at public events) were named in a conversation with Moslenta by the famous plastic surgeon, chief physician of the Art Plastic clinic, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Tigran Aleksanyan. According to him, most often they undergo breast augmentation.

“It’s worth mentioning here that too large breasts are not held in high esteem by such girls, the optimal size is no larger than a third, so those with too curvaceous figures come with the opposite request – reduction of the mammary glands,” the doctor noted.

The second most common request is nose correction. The most popular are short, upturned noses with a narrow back. In addition, many escort workers come to plastic surgeons for “a butt like Kim’s” (American reality TV star Kim Kardashian).

“Similar buttocks can be obtained through the lipofilling method, when one’s own fat cells are transplanted from problem areas to areas that lack volume. The technique also allows you to add volume to the décolleté area and draw expressive contours of the back, arms or abs,” explained Aleksanyan.

In addition, fox eyes are a popular operation. The operation helps to create a “fox-like” squint. Procedures such as removal of Bisha’s lumps, “Bulhorn” and lip augmentation are also popular among escort workers, the surgeon concluded.

Previously, a disabled woman from Moscow filed a lawsuit against an escort service website due to refusal of registration.