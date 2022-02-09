Berlin. Plastic pollution in the sea is reaching worrying levels and will continue to grow even if significant steps are taken now to prevent such debris from reaching the oceans, according to a review of hundreds of academic studies.

The review by Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute, which conducts research in the Arctic, Antarctic, and high- and mid-latitude oceans, examined nearly 2,600 research papers on the subject to provide an overview ahead of a United Nations meeting to The end of this month.

“We found it in the deepest ocean trenches, on the sea surface and in the Arctic sea ice,” said biologist Melanie Bergmann, co-author of the study, which was published yesterday.

Some regions, such as the Mediterranean, East China and the Yellow Seas, already contain dangerous levels of plastic, while others are at risk of becoming increasingly polluted in the future, it found. The authors concluded that almost all species in the ocean have been affected by plastic pollution and that it is damaging important ecosystems such as coral reefs and mangroves.

As plastic breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, it also enters the marine food chain and is ingested by everyone from whales to turtles to tiny plankton.

Getting that plastic out of the water again is nearly impossible, so policymakers should focus on preventing more of that material from entering the oceans in the first place, Bergmann said.

Some of the studies showed that even if this happened, the amount of marine microplastics would continue to increase for decades, he said.

Matthew MacLeod, a professor of environmental sciences at Stockholm University who was not involved in the report, said it appeared to be a strong review of existing studies, focusing on the effects of plastic pollution.

“The part that can be (and will be) argued over is whether there is enough evidence to justify aggressive action (such as the one advocated in this report) that will certainly disrupt current practices of plastic production, use and disposal,” he said. .

MacLeod was recently involved in a separate study that also concluded immediate action is required due to potential global impacts.

Heike Vesper of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said that while consumers can help reduce plastic pollution by changing their behaviour, governments need to step up and share the burden of tackling the problem.

“What we need are good policies,” he added, anticipating the upcoming UN environmental meeting in Nairobi. “It’s a global problem and they need global solutions.”