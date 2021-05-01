A 19-year-old waitress is being investigated by the Guardia Civil in Granada for allegedly using a customer’s bankcard on a shopping jaunt.

The suspect, who works in an eatery in the metropolitan area, allegedly came across the bankcard of one of the customers and instead of informing the police or the bank involved, she popped it into her jubilant purse and set off to turn it into a puddle of plastic … reportedly.

According to the Guardia Civil, she used it three times in gas stations and 13 times in a Chinese bazaar, taking care not to exceed 20 euros, which would have required the PIN. At this point the card coughed and fell into a coma, having maxed out the daily limit.

This was on the 10th of this month and then on the 13th the owner of the card reported its loss to the Guardia Civil. He also told the bank to block it but not before the suspect had allegedly spent 132 euros in various establishments.

For the police, it was simply the case of checking security footage on the CCTVs belonging to the gasonlineras and the bazaars to indentify the suspect.

She might not have to serve time if found guilty, but she probably won’t be serving tables, either.

(News: Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia)