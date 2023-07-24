Plastic in the sea, Calenda against the mayor of Orbetello: “It’s an invasion”

The controversy over plastic in the sea breaks out between Carlo Calenda and the mayor of Orbetello. The leader of Action accused the Tuscan municipality of “cleaning the lagoon at sea”, an accusation that the mayor Andrea Casamenti rejected to the sender: “It is certainly joking aside”.

“The Tuscan coast at the Capalbio-Ansedonia height has been literally invaded by plastic for days,” wrote the former minister on his social media channels, then attacking the nearby town of Orbetello. “Brilliant management by the Municipality of Orbetello which thus cleans the lagoon at sea. Then let’s talk about the environment and hydrogen,” added Calenda in the post accompanied by a photo of the plastic recovered on the beach.

“The plastics coming out of the lagoon had never been heard before. Surely it’s Jokes aside,” Casamenti replied in the comments. “I wonder if Dr. Calenda has any idea what the Orbetello Lagoon is. In the lagoon there are algae and not plastics and the algae are blocked by a tool called a cleaner that is always in operation. The plastics are brought from the sea regardless and in the Municipality of Orbetello they are removed every day by workers”.

In his rejoinder, Calenda stressed that the amount of plastic is still “unprecedented”. “I would worry about this rather than giving piquant answers. Go and check ”, wrote the senator, inviting him to speak with the manager of the establishment where he was.

“For a few days the sea has been bringing a lot of plastic ashore, we are invaded. This is why I asked the owner of the establishment where I am for clarifications who explained to me what happens because they have opened the lagoon lock to avoid damage in the event of a storm”, Calenda then explained in an interview with Repubblica. “We are not talking about two plastic bags, but about hundreds of pieces. It’s unheard of.”

Even Casamenti, elected with a centre-right civic list, continued the controversy. “Calenda had a nightmare,” he told Repubblica. “He makes a precise accusation against our Municipality. Well, he must study the geography of our area more and to understand the mechanisms of how the lagoon is made, where there are non-plastic algae ”.