Plastics are already everywhere: in the sea there are billions of tons, they have reached the North Pole and also to the mountains. The only space they had left to conquer was the air and various studies show that it has already done so. In the form of microplastics, it can travel the entire planet, remaining in the air for up to a week before falling back onto the earth from which it came out. This would close the so-called plastic cycle, a circulation similar to that of water or carbon, but this time generated by humans.

Since the chemist Leo Baekeland created the first synthetic plastic, Bakelite, in 1907, the production of plastic has not stopped increasing. But the explosion occurred after World War II: the manufacture of plastic fibers and resins went from 2 million tons in 1950 to 380 million in 2015. In total, up to that year about 8,300 million tons have been generated and 80% it has ended up in landfills or in the environment. Here human actions and natural processes have been moving it. Either by filtration or dragging, the increasingly smaller plastics have been infiltrating the subsoil or reaching the sea. But there is another route and it is two-way: they also reach the oceans through the air and, from these, they return to land again by flying.

Researchers from the Norwegian Institute for Air Research (INIA) last summer verified how car tires – made mostly of petroleum-based plastics – expel bits into the air with each braking, skidding or acceleration. They then estimated that up to 140,000 tonnes of wheel scraps they reached the seas carried by the wind. That work was based on calculations of tire wear in northern Europe. Now a new study adds a layer of data collected in a dozen stations located in the western half of the United States and confirms the calculations of the Norwegians.

Microplastics are brought there from the ocean at air quality stations in national parks in the United States.

Biochemist Janice Brahney, from Utah State University (United States), is the main author of this research with air quality stations in national parks in the United States. Her work had two parts, on the one hand, to detect that plastics had reached the main icons of conservation of that country, such as Joshua Tree National Park or the Grand Canyon. Data they published last year. Now they just posted on PNAS a refined analysis of detected particles and, by means of an atmospheric model, they have estimated its origin.

They estimated that 1,000 to 4,000 tons of plastic rained down on US national parks alone a year. “If we did scale it, it would be about 22,000 tonnes over the United States, although it’s probably underestimated,” says Brahney. Almost 84% of the microplastics (less than five millimeters in diameter) that they found come from the roads, mostly from tires, although there are also contributions from the brakes and the asphalt itself. Another 11% would come from the ocean and 5% from the field. Here, it would be both agricultural plastics that have been degrading and the plastic particles present in the fertilizer from urban wastewater treatment, the so-called biosolids.

But the most surprising data is the very low percentage of microplastics of urban origin, just 0.3%, when cities are the great generators of plastic pollution. Brahney explains: “We were surprised too, at first. But it makes sense, since these particles need to be lifted high enough in the atmosphere before they can travel long distances. Buildings in cities interrupt the flow of the wind, which makes it difficult for it to collect particles on the surface of the ground ”. So cities can be the point from which plastic reaches the environment, “but the roads are from which plastics enter the atmosphere,” he completes.

“With decades of pollution accumulating in the oceans, now there is more plastic coming out of the sea into the air” Janice Brahney, biochemist at Utah State University (USA)

The conventional path of plastic turned into waste begins in human agglomerations and tends to end in the sea. There the plastic is not destroyed, it just shrinks to a microscopic level. Most remain floating in the uppermost layer of the water, where solar radiation and erosion reduce it more and more. This is when fish, turtles or seabirds think it is food with bright colors and attractive smells. It is also when the waves and the wind lift large amounts of microplastics that enter the atmospheric circulation as does desert dust or combustion particles. This would explain the 11% of microplastics of marine origin observed in the study.

The existence of an air route, beyond the amount transported, confirms the existence of a plastic cycle. In fact, in the work of Brahney and his colleagues, they have estimated that more microplastics reach the land from the sea than from the land surface to the oceans. “Many assumed that the atmosphere could be just another vector of the movement of plastics into the ocean, but with decades of pollution accumulating in the sea, now there is more plastic leaving it through the air,” says the biochemist.

Roland Geyer is Professor of Industrial Ecology and Pollution Prevention at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA. He is also a co-author of the study that estimated the total amount of plastic produced by humans mentioned above. “Since your 2017 article, we have added another 1.4 billion metric tons of plastic, so the cumulative production now reaches 10.1 billion tons,” he noted in an email. “Unfortunately, the covid pandemic has further increased our dependence on single-use plastic,” says Geyer.

Since 1907, humans have made 10.1 billion tons of plastics

His colleague from the University of Cádiz Andrés Cózar has been researching plastic pollution for years, especially in the sea. Regarding the plastic cycle, he emphasizes that “the only thing we can assure you is that its effects will be on a global scale.” But he is concerned about everything that is not known: “It is such a large sector, there are so many types of plastics, we do not know their long-term impact on the environment or on living beings or human health.”

Cózar believes that the introduction of mechanisms that help the degradation of plastic already at the beginning of its manufacture could reduce the amount of microplastics that feed the cycle. And it points to research published last week in Nature. In it, American scientists introduced enzymes into polymers. The big problem with the so-called biodegradable plastic is that, when composting it, it would take years or decades for it to decompose (break the carbon chains). However, these enzymes are reactivated when subjected to heat and water and they start to do it they know: eat polyester and in a few days the plastic is reduced to its molecular level. The next thing they want to do is apply it to other types of plastic.

