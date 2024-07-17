The world’s best athletes will receive their gold medals at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games standing on rubbish – on recycled food packaging, to be precise.

The silver Olympic podiums were made in a small factory outside Paris by a startup called Le Pavé using 100 percent recycled plastic. It’s a first for an Olympic Games.

“There is an overabundance of plastic that is damaging the environment, but it also has proven economic potential if it can be reused,” said Marius Hamelot, 29, co-founder of Le Pavé.

Le Pavé also made 11,000 bleacher seats for two sports stadiums, made from used shampoo bottles and millions of bottle caps. A few years ago, the company had three employees. But an unexpected call from Olympic organizers brought a major contract, and the company grew to 34 employees and opened two factories. It has become a flagship for the Paris Olympic Committee, which has sought to cut emissions in half compared with previous Olympics.

Le Pavé is part of a dynamic startup culture growing in France, driven by government policies to transform the economy with industries focused on clean technologies.

Hamelot had been working to turn plastic waste into high-quality components for the construction sector. As an architecture student at the University of Versailles, he set his sights on the construction industry, one of the largest sources of carbon emissions.

“The two things that are common in construction are waste and garbage,” he said. “How do you reinvent the materials used to build so that they won’t harm the environment?”

In 2018, he and Jim Pasquet, 31, created Le Pavé and won a series of innovation competitions that led them to La Ruche, an incubator in Paris, where they raised modest funding.

By 2019, they had patented a thermal compression moulding technology. Shortly after, Hamelot received a call from Solideo, the French company overseeing the infrastructure for the Games, asking if they could produce 11,000 chairs.

With seed money from BIS, a French state-owned investment bank, they set up shop in an abandoned steel factory in Aubervilliers, a low-income suburb of Paris. They worked with 50 local recycling companies to collect used plastic.

Le Pavé used 100 tons of recycled bottles and bottle caps to make panels for the 11,000 stadium seats. To create the panels used for the 68 medal podiums, Le Pavé used 18 tons of recycled plastic and polyethylene foam food containers.

The company is opening a second factory in the Burgundy region of eastern France and raising funds to open two more in the west and south. Le Pavé’s goal is to create jobs by opening small factories, Pasquet said, adding that the old model of mega-factories no longer met today’s environmental and social challenges.

Recently, the Elysée Palace, the President’s official residence, installed a decorative wall made by Le Pavé. The company also produces panels for major French furniture retailers and has projects in development to manufacture parquet-type flooring.

“We see that we have the opportunity to build something that will last for years and years,” Hamelot said.