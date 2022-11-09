Plastic is an overwhelming success story of inventiveness sapiens. Humanity has generated 9,500 million tons since 1950, when it began to become popular due to its effectiveness and being easily manipulated. A huge figure which is equivalent to one ton for each person alive today. From there, only one 9% of all the historical production of plastic and due to poor waste management, estimated at 8 million, has ended up contaminating rivers, the coast and the high seas.

The Earth has integrated plastic into all its ecosystems, and that is why we can find this polymer in the fibers that make up our clothes, even in the digestive tract of the fauna that inhabits the Mariana Trench, a remote place at almost 11,000 meters that only 3 people have visited. The “death by success” of plastic is what has caused United Nations has decided to make the fight against pollution in the seas a priority. Despite the fact that the political consensus takes time to agree, the evidence on the situation on the high seas is blatant and there are multiple initiatives that seek to reverse the trend, especially in the Pacific Ocean, in the area between California and Hawaii known as the great “pocket”. ” of garbage.

A recent post on the magazine Natureled by oceanographer Laurent Lebretonhas extracted from the North Pacific marine current a sample of 6,000 pieces, equivalent to 500 kilos, with the aim of analyzing the origin and composition of the garbage. After months of work and screening of the samples, the team of the company specializing in plastic removal The Ocean Cleanup, based in the Netherlands, has been able to trace the plastic waste to 5 countries: Japan, Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and China — along with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. In the study they point out that 86% of the material comes from fishing vessels and they have dated objects that are more than 60 years old.

The age of the plastic samples makes them yet another indisputable piece of evidence of the current geological era: the Anthropocene. Pollution is just the consequence.

The plastic islands that form this seventh continent artificial, despite the magnitude of the accumulated crap, they are not a compact mass. It is one of the problems faced by the marine biologist Andres Cozar, from the University of Cádiz, because except for the places where the garbage is “added” and something is formed that could be considered a “bag”, “soup” or a “patch” of plastic, in the ocean the tons of waste are ” very dispersed per square kilometer” so it is difficult to conceptualize. The expert confirms that this new research is representative and is in line with all the available evidencealthough he explains that it is normal for “drifting material in the sea to be floating objects related to fishing or microplastics, since the great garbage is stranded on the coasts coming from rivers and is returned swept by the tide.

Lebreton’s study points to how plastic accumulates in three different environments: coastline, via rivers; coast, where large debris is deposited and above 200 meters at sea level; and on the high seas, which includes the depths. Thanks to tag analysis Of the macro objects, larger than 0.5 centimeters in diameter and much more common to find in rivers and on the coast, the scientists managed to link them to their country of origin. In the case of microplastics, smaller than 0.5 centimeters, they are much more present in marine currents due to the ease with which they travel once they are broken down by the waves and moved by the wind.

Cózar, specialized in plastics in marine ecosystems and director of the center MALUCAonly clarifies one point of the investigation, based on the work that his team published in 2021 also in Nature analyzing a sample of more than 12 million maritime debris: “The great plastic ‘bag’ of the Pacific it is not uniquethere are other concentrations in the world, such as in the Sea of ​​Japan or the Mediterranean, with garbage that comes from developing economies without industrializing and waste that does not derive from fishing activity”.

Plastic is by tons in the ocean, widely dispersed, so it is difficult to speak of a large ‘raft’, there are many Andres Cozar, University of Cadiz

A hermit crab walks along a plastic-polluted beach on Gorgona Island in the Pacific Ocean off Colombia. LUIS ROBAYO (AFP)

The drifting ghost fishing nets they trap animals and the microplastics end up in their digestive tract, killing them. “Recently we found an animal with more than 5 kilograms of plastic inside; they confuse them with food, as they are covered with zooplankton, and it is lethal”, details the marine ecologist Margarita Rivasof the University Institute of Marine Research, specialist in sea turtles and cetaceans, specifically in the effect of plastic on vertebrates. His work with microplastics, as they do not have labels, consists of analyzing “the composition of the polymer”, it can be a polypropylene or polyethylene (a PVC), to then trace its origin to “the industry to which it belongs”.

The researcher in conservation biology of the Campus of Excellence of the Sea of ​​the University of Malaga considers it “key” to know the origin of the garbage, a necessary approach to be able to discover the source of contamination. And another common point stands out among the researchers consulted: “The Pacific you are not alone; we always put the focus on Southeast Asia as the largest polluter on the planet, but we have studied other environments, such as the Mediterranean, which we have it fatal”.

Microplastics do not have a label, you must analyze the composition of the polymer to discover the industry to which it belongs and its origin Margarita Rivas, University Institute of Marine Research

The Mediterranean Sea is where it monitors the problem of microplastics jordi sierra, a scientist at the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Barcelona: “I wish all the pollution were concentrated on a large island, but it’s not like that.” The group investigator TECNATOXspecialized in the analysis of the intersection between environment and health, considers traceability vital to talk about solutions.

“Plastic is the material that has been synthesized the most in history, due to its usefulness and properties of being malleable, after cement. Every year tons are produced and recycling is complicated”, reflects Sierra, “but it is that even the polyester of the clothes, when it comes off during the spinning of the washing machines, causes problems. The fibers are spread everywhere, from the North Pole to the rain, and they are in us, the same component as the plastic bottle we use to drink. As a solution to the global problem, Sierra advocates the implementation of biodegradable materials once they have fulfilled their function, especially in the textile sector, as well as the prohibition of single-use containers.

Plastic is the most synthesized material in history, due to its usefulness and malleability, after cement. It’s everywhere, from the North Pole to the rain, on clothes and on us Jordi Sierra, University of Barcelona

Cózar insists that, unable to assign the blame solely to the fishing industry and industrialized countries, the “urgency of the problem requires prohibitions and legislative pressure.” But that he, as a manager, having limited resources to deal with this problem on a daily basis in his research, considers that it is much more interesting to control pollution in rivers, with successful models that already work. “The days of straws are numbered, but we must go to where most of the contamination by discharges is produced, to the companies,” says the scientist.

Magic solutions don’t exist The Interceptor, the new prototype of the company The Ocean Cleanup to capture plastic in rivers The company The Ocean Cleanup, specialized in developing technology to extract plastic waste from the ocean, coordinator of many of the scientific investigations recent studies on this problem, was founded by the Dutch Boyan Slat in 2013, When I was 18. thanks to one iconic TED talk that went viral, his foundation received a grant from Peter Thiel for $100,000, and in different rounds of funding he has obtained more than 30 million dollars. Yet nearly a decade later, it has not lived up to the expectations what gender. At the moment, with several prototype boats pulling nets at sea and a Interceptor to capture garbage in rivers, the company has received harsh criticism from marine biologists for its way of removing plastic from the ocean by not having taken into account models cheaper and more respectful with the ecosystems already invented and tested. At the same time, The videos that the company itself has shared its work does not help its credibility either. The marine biologist Andrés Cózar, from the University of Cádiz, considers that the company is doing “necessary work and encourages measures in the positive direction” thanks to a “machinery of marketing very good that gets everything they do to reach the media”. However, he acknowledges: “As I told Boyan, I would set up projects that have already shown be successful and profitablesuch as reusing recycled mesh bottles that serve as a barrier and I would focus much more on the rivers, the origin of the problems”.

