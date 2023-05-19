AFPi

A study published in the UK highlighted, this Thursday (18), that scientists have identified plastic-eating fungi and bacteria in China’s salt marshes, a possible new weapon in the fight against waste.

Researchers have identified “plastic-degrading fungi and bacteria in eastern China’s Jiangsu coastal swamps,” says a statement from Britain’s Kew Gardens Botanical Garden.

According to Kew Gardens, its scientists found “a total of 184 species of fungi and 55 species of bacteria capable of decomposing” different types of plastics.

The samples were collected by professionals at Kew Gardens in May 2021 in Dafeng, east China, a site included in the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The material collected confirmed the presence of a terrestrial “plastifera” – an ecosystem still little known about plastic waste on the coast.

The British Botanical Garden noted that “scientists are increasingly interested in micro-organisms such as fungi and bacteria to address some of the most pressing challenges of the modern era, including the rising tide of plastic pollution.”

Previous studies had already recognized the potential of microorganisms to combat plastic pollution.

So far, “436 species of fungi and bacteria capable of decomposing plastic have been identified”, says the institution.

“Kew scientists and their partners believe their latest discoveries could lead to the development of effective enzymes designed to biologically break down plastic waste,” he adds.

The study is published two weeks ahead of negotiations in Paris, which are expected to culminate in a legally binding international treaty against plastic pollution by the end of 2024.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), in 2019, 353 million tons of plastic waste were produced worldwide. Of this total, 22% ended up in illegal landfills, were burned in the open, or discarded in nature.

