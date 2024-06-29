Caps attached to plastic bottles are mandatory, the EU standard in force since 3 July. But Salvini isn’t in it

The European Union introduced the obligation to sell only plastic bottles equipped with a cap attached to the containerthe so-called “solidarity cap“, which prevents dispersion into the environment.

This measure comes into force from Wednesday 3 July, as part of the latest provisions of the Single-use plastics directive (SUP) of 2019, which has already prohibited the sale of various disposable plastic products such as plates, cutlery, straws and cotton buds from 2021.

While some restrictions were already applied three years ago, the directive provides that from 3 July this year specific design requirements will also apply for caps and lids of containers for plastic drinks single use. The directive highlights that “plastic caps and lids for beverage containers are among the single-use plastic items most frequently found on beaches of the EU.”

The new requirements apply not only to plastic bottles, but also to “composite packaging” such as milk or fruit juice cartons, but excluding glass containers.

About, Matthew Salvini took to social media to voice his dissent over the rules, calling them “surreal eco-rules wanted by Brussels” and promoting national sovereignty with the slogan “For MORE ITALY and less Europe, choose the League.” However, it is ironic to note that Italy approved the directive while Salvini was in government in 2019, and it was also with the votes of the League that the rule was adopted and implemented in 2021.