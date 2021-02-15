This is his first exhibition at the Binome Gallery, since the Galerie Particulière closed its doors. And the three series he presents, including two unpublished, under the title “An architect like the others”, do not disappoint us.

We find there his universe made of simple materials, raw shapes, but also his ability to generate elaborate productions on the recurring theme, which does not let go, time passing, of the makeshift shelter, of the refuge, of the hut, which holds thanks to our mental capacity to project it as a protector, when it hardly is.

Thus we saw it create, from its beginnings, at the end of the 1990s, the very founding Small Coastal Machines, winter cabins, but also an installation on the Tempestaires, beings credited with the power to control cloud formation, storm makers that beat hail. We have also seen him develop an imaginary light gravity, playful, already sharing the design of certain structures with Miró or Calder.

Everything is accomplished within the walls of the workshop

This time, he chooses the inspiring architect and sculptor Le Corbusier (1887-1965) as his tutelary figure and takes us along in his ghostly wake. There is no need to invest in a landscape, to work at the edge of a river, ocean or marsh. Everything is accomplished within the walls of the studio where he designs, makes, configures, for months, formal volumes created only to be photographed before being thrown away as simple waste, once the work is completed.

Laurent Millet warns us: “The dog suddenly appears beside me, his head very hard, his ears long and drooping, without a body. His name reminds me of a story of a dog, an architect and a book with a hairy cover. I decide to give it a body and let it indulge in its ancient passion for architecture. He knows where he is going. I will follow him. “

The bichromate gum process

Or, therefore, in this closed session for three, the artist, Le Corbusier, who appears through a ceramic mask made from the features of Le Corbu and those of the artist. Finally, Laurent Millet’s basset hound, named Pinceau, just like the dog of the illustrious architect to whom he was very attached. “It’s the dog who builds, said the photographer. Le Corbusier is the advisor. And I am at the service of the other two. “

The technical process chosen by Laurent Millet to give embodiment to cardboard constructions with a damn modernist allure is very old. It is bichromate gum, a technique which consists, by applying, on paper, up to ten coats of a mixture of gum arabic and pigments and letting them become sensitized to light, to manually obtain an image of a relief, of a depth, a tactile mattness that no silver process can match. Brushes, pigments, negatives: here we have the tools of the painter and those of the photographer …

The corner where children play Lego

On another picture rail, here is, very colorful, the series Children’s Corner, which, as its name suggests, summons the world of childhood and its Lego stacks. Starting from an old treatise on geometry, the artist plays at constructing, on a soundtrack spelling out Debussy’s notes, colored gelatin modules as well as their projections of light and cast shadows, which appear created under the hold of a kind of automatic writing. Always this renewed relationship to space, to the materiality of the photographic object and to the angle, to the nook in which to be safe, in these times of great vulnerability.

And then, on another picture rail of the gallery, here comes the series Schloss in Wald zu Bauen. Because the architects’ sketches were reproduced, over time, via the cynanotype process, Laurent Millet created, through contacts, these blue still lifes showing transparent glass structures in dialogue with plants. A tribute to Mies Van der Rohe (1886-1969), architect of glass and “less is more”…