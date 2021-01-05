Initially, it was perhaps a fugue that determined John Berger’s relationship to art. In 1942, aged 16 and wishing to become a painter, he escaped from the boarding school where he was locked up and took refuge in Oxford with an art teacher named Shepherd (“shepherd” in English), keen on the work. by Cézanne. During the ten days he remains in hiding, he devours essays, artist biographies and critical texts on art stored in the room where he sleeps. After his military service, carried out during the Second World War, he joined the Central School of Arts in Chelsea and lived among artists, often exiled, who had a decisive influence on him.

Novelist, poet, painter and designer, John Berger has always refused to be qualified as an art critic and to make a profession of it, even if this activity occupied ten years of his life. “In the environment where I grew up from my teenage years, to call someone an art critic was an insult”, he writes in the preface of Portraits. John Berger as the crow flies, a volume of over seven hundred pages where the works, reproduced in black and white, are “Simple reminders”, according to the wish of the author.

From the Chauvet cave to Palestine

Written between 1952 and 2016, the 145 artist portraits, some of which are unpublished, make up a personal art history that begins with the painters of the Chauvet cave and ends with the Palestinian Randa Mdah, born in 1983. On may read them in that order, prefer the chronology of their writing, or wander from painter to painter. What is first striking is the way in which John Berger makes comparisons, how he refers for example to a painting by Magritte to speak of the busts of the kouros (“young men”) of ancient Greece. Daring impertinent comparisons, he does not hesitate to evoke Hollywood or the contemporary artist Damien Hirst to explain the influence on Raphaël’s work of the mode of production in the studio.

To academic criticism, to scholarly commentary, John Berger prefers a free and iconoclastic approach, which opens the way for the viewer and the reader. As the Briton Tom Overton, at the origin of the project and the English edition of the book, notes, the author of G. considered himself a storyteller. It is also in this “Direct and oral style specific to the very old form of discourse that is the tale” that he was addressing the spectators of the series Ways of Seeing (See see) which he hosted on the BBC in the 1970s. Often written in the first person singular, the texts tell a story, start from a meeting or are based on an autobiographical element: the moments spent in London with the painter and British engraver Prunella Clough in the studio that John Berger occupied in the house of the pediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott, a dialogue on death with the sculptor Ossip Zadkine, the visit with his daughter, Katya Berger, of the room of the Spouses of the ducal palace of Mantua, whose walls and ceiling were painted in the Renaissance by Mantegna. An incredible experience that gave rise to a reading staged in 2012 by Simon McBurney at the Festival d’Avignon.

Figures of heretics and exiles

We find in this self-portrait book the themes dear to the writer: solidarity with the most disadvantaged and concern for human dignity, the figures of heretics and exiles, proximity to black militants and the Palestinian people. Marxist, close in his youth to the British Communist Party, John Berger writes with a strong awareness of the commodification of art, which pushes Nicolas de Staël to suicide, underlines Courbet’s fraternity and his refusal to “To ennoble the visible”, criticizes globalization based on the Garden of Earthly Delights, by Hieronymus Bosch. In an impressive article devoted to Cézanne, to whom he has never ceased to return, he brings to light the way in which the artist unpacked his ” Black Box “ to bring out the colors and widen the “Corporeality”, even in still lifes. With great generosity, John Berger invites us to look beyond appearances, tries to say the unspeakable, weaves an intimate dialogue with the works. We understand, by reading it, “What to see means”.