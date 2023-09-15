Plaster from the ceiling of a dormitory in St. Petersburg fell on a student at St. Petersburg State University

Plaster from the ceiling of a dormitory in St. Petersburg fell on one of the students of St. Petersburg State University. The incident is reported by the publication “Climb”.

The incident occurred in dormitory No. 4. Pieces of plaster fell on the bed and work table where the girl was sitting. The student said she was not seriously injured. “I was practically unharmed. The laptop was damaged, but they will pay me in full for its repair,” she said.

The girl was temporarily moved to another room. According to her, the last time the room was renovated was about 20 years ago. The information was confirmed by the university management, noting that after the incident, other residential premises in the dormitory were inspected. Several students were also relocated for safety reasons.

“The university annually requested funding for the maintenance and major repairs of dormitories in the amount of at least 1.7 billion rubles, but until 2022 inclusive, no additional budgetary allocations were provided to St. Petersburg State University,” the administration said. It is noted that in 2023 and 2024, 1.5 billion were allocated for repairs in connection with the 300th anniversary of the university.

Earlier, the director of the aviation technical school in the city of Zhukovsky, Natalya Tylik, complained about the condition of the building in which students have to study. The property is partially destroyed, but repairs are not possible due to rental problems.