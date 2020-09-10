Highlights: ICMR study revealed, plasma therapy does not prevent death

Permission to treat with plasma therapy in India, research done on the effect

No difference in plasma treatment and normal treatment found in trial within 28 days

This therapy is not effective in treating severe patients of Kovid-19

new Delhi

Convulsant plasma therapy does not help much in treating severe corona virus patients. Also, this therapy has not proved effective in reducing the death rate. A research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed this. Trial was conducted from April 22 to July 14 in 39 private and government hospitals across the country to know the effect of plasma therapy on corona patients. The results showed that no difference was found in the condition of patients receiving plasma therapy and patients receiving general treatment within 28 days time.

Countries that did research, stopped treatment

The ICMR examined the effect of plasma therapy on a total of 464 patients in the ‘open-label parallel-arm phase 2 multicenter randomized controlled trial’ (PLACID trial). According to the study published in MedRxiv, “Convulsant plasma is not particularly effective in reducing mortality and treating serious patients with COVID-19”. Research by ICMR also says that there are only two studies on the use of convulsive plasma, one from China and the other from the Netherlands. This therapy was discontinued in both countries.

No more impact on death rate

The Union Health Ministry had approved the use of this therapy in the ‘Clinical Management Protocol’ of Kovid-19, released on 27 June. In this therapy, antibodies are extracted from the blood of a person who has recovered from Kovid-19 and then transfered to an infected person, so that his body can develop immunity to fight infection. The ICMR found that the difference in mortality rates of both patients (plasma therapy and general treatment) was extremely low (1%).

What is plasma?

There are many parts of blood present in the body. All other liquid materials except RBCs, WBCs and platelets are called plasma. The blood of the human body contains more than 55 percent plasma. Hormones, proteins, carbon dioxide and glucose mineral are found in plasma besides water. Blood is red due to hemoglobin and iron in the blood, but if the plasma is separated from the blood, it becomes a light yellow liquid. The job of plasma is to carry hormones, proteins and nutrients to different parts of the body. When any kind of virus or bacteria attacks in the body, then our body starts fighting it, after which an antibody is formed in the body and then the anti-body fights against that disease.

How is plasma helpful in the war against Corona?

Dr. Rajeev Ranjan, MD in the AIIMS Lab Medicine Department, explains that among those who have been cured of the corona virus, antibodies are prepared against the corona virus. This antibody is capable of fighting against viruses. In this case, the plasma of the cured patients is transfused to the covid patient. When the antibodies are injected into the body of the covid patient through plasma therapy from the cured patient, the effect of the virus starts to decrease. This whole process is called plasma therapy. The plasma of a person who has recovered from the corona can be transfused into two covid patients.