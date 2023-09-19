Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/18/2023 – 20:55

A proposal is being discussed in the Federal Senate that allows the processing of human plasma by the private sector to develop new technologies and produce medicines. The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 10/2022 was on the agenda of the Constitution and Justice Committee last Wednesday (13), but was removed from the agenda at the request of the rapporteur, senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), who requested more time to build a consensus proposal with senators and the government.

The vote on the PEC has already been postponed seven times in the commission, as it is considered controversial. The rapporteur had included in the original project the proposal to pay the donor in exchange for plasma collection, which generated opposing reactions from several senators and also from public bodies. There is no new date for the analysis of the proposal at the CCJ.

Plasma is the liquid part of blood, resulting from the whole blood fractionation process, obtained from voluntary donors from hemotherapy services. It can be used to produce blood products such as albumin, immunoglobulin and clotting factors, which are used by people with diseases such as hemophilia.

In the report, Daniella Ribeiro argues that Brazilian legislation is out of date in relation to plasma collection. “We urgently need to collect plasma, structure an appropriate network for this and produce plasma-derived medicines in the country,” she says. The senator cites a report from the Federal Audit Court (TCU) that points to the waste of almost 600 thousand liters of blood plasma that were not used for the production of blood products.

The author of the proposal, Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), says it is “an improvement in the text of the Federal Constitution, with the aim of enabling the updating of Brazilian legislation with regard to the collection and processing of blood plasma” .

For the Brazilian Blood Derivatives and Biotechnology Company (Hemobrás), the PEC represents a risk to the operationalization of the public industry, due to the difficulty in obtaining plasma for fractionation. “Today there is very strong control, Brazil is able to provide the population with high quality plasma for the industry, internationally recognized. And Hemobrás is able to fractionate all Brazilian plasma”, argues the company’s president, Antonio Lucena.

Hemobrás is a public company linked to the Ministry of Health, whose social function is to guarantee patients in the Unified Health System (SUS) the supply of medicines derived from blood or obtained through genetic engineering, with national production.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Public Ministry at the Federal Court of Auditors issued a technical note questioning aspects of the PEC. “The solution for blood products in Brazil does not involve encouraging the donation of plasma through remuneration or offering financial benefits of any nature, under penalty of distorting the altruistic and supportive character of this act, which, once conditioned on the provision of economic advantage, takes away the ideals of collective thinking and commitment to citizenship, essential to guarantee exemption and security”, says the note.