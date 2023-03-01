The development studio Dry Licorice has announced the release date in early access Of Plasma: March 30, 2023. So there is less than a month left to play this colorful sandbox, where players are challenged to build machinery and mechanical objects from scratch.

Plasma will include a comprehensive tutorial that will walk players through the basics of getting started with the game’s tools, which include a revolutionary physics system and an entire visual programming language, Sketch, which allows both beginners and experienced players to experiment, tinker and create unique devices, contraptions and fully interactive robots and mechanoids.

Plasma will be immediately integrated with the Steam workshop, through which you can share your creations with other users.

Plasma Steam page

If you want more information, read our preview of Plasma, in which we wrote that “Plasma seemed to us to be a really interesting project with great potential, which will certainly be of interest to the most creative players. Of course, in this case the more properly playful part will be strongly bound to the involvement of the community, which will determine the success or otherwise of the operation. But it is a calculated risk, which such titles already presuppose in the conceptual phase. So we’ll see.”