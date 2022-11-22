The tartar attached to the teeth of humans who lived thousands of years ago has allowed us to know what they ate, what bacteria they had in their mouths and, also, what their oral health was like. Italian researchers have collected dozens of teeth from a key period in prehistory: the passage from the Paleolithic, the time of nomadic hunter-gatherers, to the Neolithic, the era of farmers, herders, the first cities, the first empires and the rest of history. They have seen how the oral microbiome changed as Neolithic peoples from the East with their agricultural technology and domesticated animals spread. The process is very similar to what happened in the Iberian Peninsula at the same time.

Tartar is nothing more than calcified dental plaque. And plaque is a thin film of bacteria (biofilm) that thrives in the presence of leftover food. Many are symbionts, helping to digest food, others are pathogenic, and many others are beneficial or harmful depending on their size and environmental conditions. Science has been taking advantage of advances in genetics for a few years, which have made it possible to identify the presence of these microorganisms in ancient human remains and where they accumulate the most and are best preserved is in the teeth. The teeth are precisely the part of the human body that most withstands the passage of time, as any paleontologist could attest. There are discoveries of hominid species that are based on the finding of a single tooth.

What a group of Italian scientists has done has been to gather one of the largest collections of ancestral teeth. In total, they collected 76 dental samples, some as old as 31,000 years ago, in the middle of the Upper Paleolithic, when the last ice age still covered most of Europe with ice. The most recent are already from the Copper Age, about 3,000 years ago and a few centuries from the mythical foundation of Rome. In between, most of the remains are from the different phases of the Neolithic. The great revolution began just at the beginning of the Holocene, when the last glaciers retreated, about 11,000 years ago in the Near East. From there other peoples arrived in Europe in the following millennia, bringing agriculture, livestock, stable towns, social hierarchies…

“Paleolithic and Neolithic samples were characterized by different routes [metabólicas] of carbohydrates” Andrea Quagliariello, researcher at the University of Padua

In southern Italy, the first peoples from the east arrived about 8,000 years ago. Almost all the dentures analyzed in this research come from that area. In this way, they sought to see how the oral microbiome evolved over time in the same place. The work is based on the so-called metagenomics, the study of the microbial community in a specific environment, in this case, the mouth. The results of the research, published in Nature Communications, show that they were able to identify 49 different species. The vast majority were bacteria, but they also found other microorganisms, such as archaea and diatoms. Compared to the more than 1,000 species that can colonize a human mouth, they don’t seem like many. But these mouths are between 31,000 and 3,000 years old.

University of Padua researcher Andrea Quagliariello, co-author of the study, summarizes their results: “We observed two different changes, especially from hunter-gatherer to early farmers. These changes followed two different trends: one of species that were very present among hunter-gatherers and began to decline with the beginning of the Neolithic; and other species that follow the opposite trend, which were not very present among hunters and increased a lot with the beginning of the transition”. Those that are increasing until they are predominant belong to the red and orange complexes. Dentists and microbiologists classify oral bacteria into color groups. Among them there are some that, without having to know what they are, their names are familiar, like the red Porphyromonas gingivalis Y treponema denticola or several species of Campylobacter and the Prevotella intermedia, both from the orange complex. At the other extreme, among the microorganisms that are disappearing from the mouth are taxa of the purple complex (the Actinomyces spp.) and various streptococci, of the yellow group.

The oral microbiome and its changes allowed the researchers to identify dietary changes. As with the intestinal microbiota, symbiotic bacteria in the mouth metabolize food, but each group of species metabolizes different nutrients or by different chemical pathways. “Paleolithic and Neolithic samples were characterized by different carbohydrate pathways,” says Quagliariello. For example, Paleolithic hunter-gatherers showed an enrichment in the metabolism of starch of wild vegetable origin, while Neolithic samples showed an enrichment in the metabolism of galactose, a by-product of lactose in animal milk. “These differences are probably related to a difference in the selected dietary resources,” adds the Italian researcher. In fact, using the microscope, they detected different plant remains (bits of seeds and roots) in the tartar of hunter-gatherers and in that of Neolithic people. “This can be explained by the fact that they adopted different carbohydrate sources and, in return, different species were selected for. In fact, the hunter-gatherer samples were particularly enriched in starch traces in the tartar and, at the same time, also enriched in species involved in starch metabolism”, he concludes.

Teeth are the part of the body that is best preserved in the fossil record and for some years metagenomics has helped to identify the oral microbiome of the past. This tooth is 3,000 years old. Andrea Quagliariello

Although it was not the objective of the work, the differences in the oral microbiome allowed them to reach another conclusion: the Paleolithic people had the healthiest teeth. Characterizing Neolithic bacteria allowed scientists to observe an increase in virulence over time. Thus, the new bacteria had greater motility, improved evasion against the immune system and better antiphagocytosis mechanisms (a cellular mechanism to combat foreign agents), as well as a greater capacity to generate endotoxins. Taken together, the study authors write, “the oral ecosystems of late Neolithic and Copper Age populations suffered from a worse state of health than their recent ancestors. In this framework, it should be noted that anthropological analyzes, mainly drawn from published articles, reported that most of the samples considered for this period were characterized by a higher incidence of oral diseases. On the contrary, the samples from the Paleolithic showed good oral health conditions and those from the beginning and half of the Neolithic showed a low incidence of periodontitis and caries”.

“The teeth of Neolithic humans are all holes, full of cavities” Miriam Cubas, prehistorian from the University of Alcalá de Henares

Miriam Cubas, a researcher at the University of Alcalá de Henares, knows well what dental health was like at that time. “Neolithic human teeth are all holes, full of cavities,” she says. Cubas, who has not been involved in the Italian work, has investigated the same transition from Paleolithic to Neolithic and how the diet changed in parallel. But her work has focused on the Iberian Peninsula and using a very different method, worse just as fascinating as that of tartar metagenomics. “The different presence of two different isotopes in the bones [el carbono-13 y el nitrógeno-15] They allow us to know what they ate,” says Cubas.

In 2018 and while he was at the University of York (United Kingdom), Cubas led a work in which the bones of almost 800 humans who lived, for the most part, on the Mediterranean and Cantabrian coasts, the two ecological and climatic extremes, were analyzed. of the Iberian peninsula. “During the Paleolithic, they were nomadic groups that depended on what they had in the place where they were. Most of their proteins were terrestrial meat”, explains the Spanish scientist. But with the end of the ice age, there were very profound changes: the megafauna disappeared and the sea level rose. “Humans of the Mesolithic [previo al Neolítico] they supplemented their diet with animal proteins but now marine. So when we talk about a Paleolithic diet now, we must remember that there were several Paleolithic diets”, recalls Cubas.

But the great change came, as in Italy, from the east and about 8,000 years ago. “The population that comes from the east settles on the Mediterranean coasts, bringing their agriculture and their livestock”, comments Cubas. The isotope ratio on the bones shows that they stopped eating fish, or at least shelved it in favor of their grain and the milk of their domesticated animals. This marked great differences between the inhabitants of the east of the peninsula and those of the west. The first took at least another 1,000 years to bring the Neolithic and its diet to the Cantabrian end. What is not clear, neither in Italy nor in Spain, is whether the replacement was due to the assimilation of the last nomadic hunters to the sedentary lifestyle of the first farmers or, simply, the Paleolithic disappeared, as their way of life.

