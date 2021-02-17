Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville is bringing the never-ending battle between fearsome flora and the shambling undead to Switch next month, on 19th March.

Battle For Neighborville – which has been around on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 since 2019 – reprises the third-person shooting action of EA’s well-received Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare series – a spin-off of PopCap’s acclaimed earlier mobile games.

Once again players can fight it out as either plants or zombies across various competitive multiplayer and PvE modes, choosing from 23 fully customizable classes.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

Assuming all is as it was on other platforms, competitive modes should include Battle Arena, the objective-based Turf Takeover mode, plus team-deathmatch-style action in Team Vanquish, while PvE will enable squads to unleash carnage across three free-roam regions : Weirding Woods, Mount Steep, and Neighborville Town Center.

EA has confirmed the Switch version, known as the Complete Edition, will include split-screen local play across all modes, as well as offline play, motion controls for aiming, plus all post-launch content and every cosmetic item ever released for the game – unlockable in-game, with no premium store or currency involved.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition will cost $ 39.99 USD when it releases for Switch on 19th March.