If we talk about video games on laptops, whether consoles or cell phones, it is evident that we will always talk about iconic franchises such as angry Birdsbut before that Boom occurred, the saga of Plants Vs. Zombies, which can now be played on basically anything. And although along the way the Garden Warfarepeople miss the classic gameplay that is apparently hitting the app stores as the third official installment that has been long awaited for years.

That's right, the developer PopCap and EA have launched Plants Vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbiaalthough not in the way that we might all think, since it is a kind of test for certain players to adapt to the game modes that are made available to them, something that always happens with the releases of iOS and Android. And yes, we are not considered among the lucky ones who can already play it, because United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia and Philippines They are those who are already trying it.

Here you can see its first trailer:

This is the description:

PvZ3 is a story-driven mobile game with an episodic narrative. Return to the familiar combat of the first Plants vs Zombies game and complete tower defense challenges in the crazy world of Neighborville. Get ready to learn about new plants, decor, and more as you tour each neighborhood.

It is worth mentioning that what they are playing in other countries is an unfinished version. The final will come at a later date not yet revealed.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It is a little disappointing that the final version has not yet arrived, since it is an addictive franchise that to this day awaits the third part, at least it is now official that it will arrive at some point in the year. It will only be a matter of time to know the official date.