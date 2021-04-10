Plants The boom in green decorating continues: The Corona era exploded the demand for plants explosively

There is plenty to admire in the diverse huts, but also the “duller” barracks, such as the golden vine, raise their image among enthusiasts.

Crown period homeowning seems to have increased the long-standing enthusiasm for greenery.

Three companies are reported to have increased sales of green plants during the corona year.

The companies interviewed have a traditional garden store and online store. In all of these, the rise in popularity of e-commerce in particular has been observed since March last year.

“Last year was really busy. In April 2020, the order volumes were record high, ”says the person in charge of the operations of Luoma Garden in Kortesjärvi and the Viherkasvit.net online store maintained by it. Anniina Syrjälä.

He can’t say whether the phenomenon is due to the corona or the fact that the online store is now in its fourth year. Its sales have doubled steadily every year.

The sale of the online store maintained by Viherlandia in Jyväskylä “exploded” the CEO Erja Pirneksen according to last spring in the last week of March.

“E-commerce revenue tripled in the last financial year, and the same trend continues. We have had to invest in new packing facilities and move human resources to the e-commerce side. ”

Pirnes thinks the explosive rise in e-commerce is due to people not daring to go to the stores last spring.

Neither Luoma Garden nor Viherlandia wants to publish information related to the increase in turnover in euros.

Already in the year In the Pukinmäki garden in Helsinki, which started in 1911, the rise in the popularity of green plants was first noticed in the store last autumn.

At that time, it was decided to bring forward the introduction of the online store, which was being renovated, says a fourth-generation garden trader. Sam Johansson.

The expanded e-commerce offering had a significant impact on sales figures, although financially the largest growth continued in the store.

“I was just wondering when in January – March 2020 we sold green plants for about 7,000 euros and this year at the same time for 48,000 euros,” he notes of a nearly sevenfold increase in sales at the beginning of the year.

“There was no e-commerce last year. One explanatory factor is Korona when you are at home a lot and green plants are used more. We have also invested in advertising, which we had not done before, ”says Johansson.

All three plant online stores send their expected packages from Helsinki to Inari.

According to Johansson, deliveries have gone reasonably well, although a few shipments have ended up in their destination in a deadlock due to human error.

According to Syrjälä, the garden created by them, the percentage of frostbite in their broadcasts is four categories.

The winter term has been streamlined by the introduction of special thermal packaging. Syrjälä invented its use from abroad, from where plant trends move to Finland anyway.

Johansson is currently able to name one plant group in its popularity over the others: Maijat, or the Calathea family. Why them?

“Based on the graphics, they are really cool and decorative. What is raised in the world comes to us too. ”

According to him, gold vines and various gossip have risen to the surface again from traditional plants.

Syrjälä and Viherlandian Pirnes share this view.

One of the best-selling plants in last year’s online store created by Luoma is a gossip called Nanouk with a purple tinge.

Pirnes highlights plants from the 1980s and older. Familiar plants such as the troll leaf are popular, but especially their new, refined versions.

“A lot of young enthusiasts, women and men who are interested in specialties have come along.”